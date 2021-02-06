Make and Take Workshop, 9 a.m.
Also Make and Take Workshops at 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday; SaturDIY at 1 p.m.; Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday; Flower Box registration at noon on Thursday; Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Friday; Galentine’s and Mimosas Workshop at 10 a.m. Feb. 13; and Be My Valentine Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Costs and projects vary. Bring your own beverage.
For information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Kids Kanvas: Give a Pig a Pancake, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Love Cardinals at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Heart Tree at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Kid’s Owl at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Love Birds at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Love Showers at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: starts at $20. Bring your own beverage.
For information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
The Great Book Club, 2 p.m.
Join for a table reading of Thomas Gray’s “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard.” Copies of the first reading “Plato’s Republic,” will be available.
The book club will focus on the foundational influential texts, like Plato and Shakespeare.
Be Able Community, 205 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl LV
K-State Women’s Tennis at Arizona State, noon.
Tempe, Arizona.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Super Bowl LV at Cock N Bull, 5 p.m.
Potluck available, bring dish or side.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
Super Bowl LV at AMP, 6 p.m.
Watch the game at Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
RSVP: auntiemaes.com/events/
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Campus Scavenger Hunt, all day.
As part of K-State’s Week of Welcome, a special item will be hidden on campus with clues on the Center for Student Involvement’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. The first student who finds the item can turn it in to the K-State Student Union Welcome Desk for a prize.
Through Friday.
K-State campus.
TUESDAY
Pack-a-Snack for Cats’s Cupboard, noon-2 p.m.
Students and campus community can help pack snack bags for future students in need.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Gift Basket Bingo, 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Roughly 30 themed gift baskets will be available to win at this first-come, first-serve event.
K-State Student Union, Wildcat Chamber.
Galentine’s Day Wine and Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Grab some friends and enjoy a night of yoga with Casey from Orange Sky Yoga. Newcomers welcome.
Cost: $5 per guest. Bring your own yoga mat.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Fort Worth, Texas.
THURSDAY
Art, Storytelling and Valentine Cookies, 5:30 p.m.
Learn about Kcymaerxthaere, a global installation art project of an alternate universe, created by artists and geographer Eames Demetrios. Professional chef Steve Couch will craft sugar cookies and homemade crackers for a special Valentine’s Day treat.
Register: beach.k-state.edu
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Drake, all day.
Manhattan.
K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Shootout, all day.
Also Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
Jim Brickman “Share the Love, LIVE!,” 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Best-selling solo pianist Jim Brickman will perform for a virtual audience with a portion of the ticket sales benefiting McCain Auditorium.
Also 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.
Tickets: $50. mccain.k-state.edu
SATURDAY
K-State Track at Iowa State Classic, all day.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, 7:30 p.m.
Hear the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist livestreamed. Ticket buyers are granted 48-hour access to the stream in case they can’t join the livestream.
Cost: $15-$35. Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Winter Reading Challenge.
Register on the Manhattan Public Library’s website to log reading time or download the free tracking app to log time from your phone. Receive a free book for completing six of the eight winter reading “badges.”
Kids through adults.
January 1-31.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Tree Talk and Country Schools.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through February 14.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Bring a Date to the Zoo.
Buy one full admission ticket, get another free.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
February 1 through February 28.