SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your car and stroll through the lot with a complimentary cup of coffee and a donut.
Also Tread Talk: Electric Vehicles at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Grandparents Day at the Pumpkin Patch, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Grandparents get in at half price while they watch the grandkids.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Low-sensory Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
The Flint Hills Discovery Center will adjust the lights and sounds to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders. The planned adjustments include pausing the light show and muting sound in the central dome, disabling hand dryers in the restrooms and lowering sound levels.
Regular admission rates apply; no pre-registration is not required. Masks required.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon.
Current Stonecreek patients ages 6 months and older can stay in the car and get a flu shot. Regular and high-dose vaccines available.
OZtoberFest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
OZ costume contest, car show, Toto look-a-like contest and more in the annual fall family event celebrating the iconic movie set in Kansas.
Schedule and information: visitwamego.com/events/oztoverfest-2021, or Facebook event.
No cost for the festival, but some parts have separate wristbands or purchases.
Wamego.
Saturday Crafternoon, 1 p.m.
Also DIY Doormat Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Morning Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 and Saturday Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
Tickets: $35+, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Football vs. OU, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com
Norman, Oklahoma.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Birches, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Oak in Fall at 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. Oct. 9, and Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. Oct. 9.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Working, 7:30 p.m.
Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7:30 p.m.
A play about a musical. Murder and mayhem ensue.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Oct 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Senior Recital, 1 p.m.
Ryan Keith will play violin and Amanda Arrington will play piano. Music by Handel, Mozart, Piazzolla and Franck.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trail Days, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1418 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Yack and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Grab your project and work with others while they work on theirs.
Also Teen Anime Club 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday and Tech Drop In 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
For a full list of activities: manahttanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Investing 101, 5-6 p.m.
Join Powercat Financial to learn the basics of investing.
K-State Student Union, room 207.
TUESDAY
Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown, 5-8 p.m.
Ticket holders will spend the evening sampling food and drinks from downtown bars and eateries, including Finn’s Pub, AJ’s Pizzeria, Manhattan Brewing Company and more.
Tickets: $45, downtownmhk.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
WEDNESDAY
Fall 2021 Grad Expo, 10 a.m.
One stop shop for all things fall graduation.
K-State Student Union, courtyard.
K-State Garden Hour: Embrace Your Landscape’s Wild Side, noon.
Chuck Otte, Geary County extension agent, will provide information on tips for backyard bird feeding success.
Register: hnr.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
National Night Out, 5-7 p.m.
Riley County Police Department will have free food, a meet-and-greet and other local emergency service units available as part of a community-building campaign.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Beach Film Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Watch “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” then join in on a discussion on the film.
Streaming: Kanopy, Amazon, Apple, YouTube and Google.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Trivia Smackdown with Jeff Kreuser, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 per team.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Tree Walk, 6:30 p.m.
A guided tour of the trees along the Manhattan City Park walk.
Meet at the Northeast corner of Manhattan City Park, near the corner of Fremont and North 11th streets.
Bob’s Burger Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, no cost to play. Prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com
Buser Family Stadium.
FRIDAY
Black Alumni Reunion, all day.
Two days of activities for Black K-State alumni. Registration begins at 1 p.m. Friday at the K-State Student Union front of Multicultural Student Office.
More information: k-state.com/alumni/calendar/index.php?eID=1193
Also Saturday.
K-State.
Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Get a flu or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Peters Recreation Complex.
Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Browse local booths of homemade, handmade and refurbished goods. Activities for children available. All proceeds from the event benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Riley County Fairgrounds, CiCo Park.
Art Mingle: Fine Art Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
See and purchase original fine art and hand-crafted items from local and regional artists. Painting, collages, wood pieces and more available.
No charge to attend.
Meadowlark, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
Billy Wayne Davis Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
The stand-up, writer and actor will perform. Seen on Last Comic Standing, Conan and more.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$25, thewarehamks.com/community-events
Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
Movie: Riders of Justice (NR), 8 p.m.
No cost with K-State student ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday.
Wildcat Chamber, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Riley Fall Festival, all day.
Cornhole, petting zoo, BBQ contest and more.
Full schedule of events: Riley PRIDE Facebook page.
Downtown Riley.
Little Apple Marathon, Half, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7:30 a.m.
Register: $30-$100, register.chronotrack.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Live music, picnic lunch, tours of the farm, corn pit and more.
Hildebrand Farms Dairy, 5210 Rucker Road, Junction City.
Chili Crawl, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Tickets include a sampling of chili at each location with ice cream for dessert. Everyone gets a vote for favorite chili award.
Participating restaurants: Bluestem Bistro; Coco Bolos; Dirty Dawg Saloon; Draft House at Kites; Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar; Kite’s Bar and Grill; Nico’s Little Italy; O’Malley’s Alley; Porter’s Bar and Deli; Public Hall; JZ Smoothie; Varsity Donuts; and Cold Stone Creamery.
Tickets: $20, chilibrawl.com.
Aggieville.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3-7 p.m.
Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar.
Sample from over 30 breweries, food vendors and enjoy live music.
Funds raised for Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Tickets: $40-$65, goodshepherdhh.org.
Blue Earth Plaza
Movies Under the Stars, 5 p.m.
The movie begins at dark on a 35-food outdoor movie screen. Bring a blanket or chair. Music, balloons, inflatable games and more prior to Trolls: World Tour.
Concessions available for purchase, or bring your own food. No alcohol.
City Park.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: The Pigeon Needs a Bath, all day.
Walk through downtown Manhattan reading a story in the windows of local businesses.
Start outside the library at the North windows and read the Mo Willems book. Stop by the library for a prize after the walk. Maps are available at the Children’s Desk and downtownmhk.com/storywalk.
Through Oct. 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Chris Willey Landscapes.
Through Oct. 9.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Peace on the Prairie: Two Voices.
Art by Susan Rose and Annie Wilson.
Through Oct. 10.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.