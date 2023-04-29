K-State Rowing vs Sunflower Showdown, all day.
Kansas City, Kansas.
K-State Track and Field at Rock Chalk Classic, all day.
Lawrence, Kansas.
BayoU GatorCraw Fest, 10 a.m.
A two-day music and food festival.
Tickets: $5-$150, eventbrite.com.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Kansas Science Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Meet researchers and community science practitioners.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Volleyball at Omaha, noon.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Jazz Music Concert, 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, eventbrite.com.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Soothin’ and Groovin’, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Rector and Lawerence will perform.
Anderson Lawn, K-State.
JCLT presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Dylan Wheeler, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Select vehicles will have the hoods open. Regular admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Junior Recital, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Youth Outdoor Adventure Challenge, 2-6 p.m.
For youth ages 5-14.
Tickets: $34.50, register.chronotrack.com/r/72994.
Wild Wood Adventure Park, 375 Johnson Road.
Collegiate Chorale Concert, 2:30 p.m.
St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.
Senior Recital: Christopher Hovis, 3 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Provider Appreciation Event, 3-5 p.m.
Celebration of early childhood providers.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Recital: Catherine Stagner, 5 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Briang Regan, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $24.50-$54, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Puppet Show at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and DIY NIght for adults and Teens: Star Wars Origami at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Libraries Lecture Series, 3:30 p.m.
Alfonso Clavijo, director of NBAF, will present “Enhancing NBAF’s Safety Culture Through High Reliability Organization Principles.”
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Hemisphere Room, Hale Library.
Recital: Music by Asian American Composers, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
International Graduation Celebration, 4-6 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center, Ballroom.
K-State Baseball, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Wichita, Kansas.
WEDNESDAY
Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Get your card punched at each night to enter to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Jazz Combos, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
THURSDAY
N. Manhattan Ave. Grand Opening, 10 a.m.
A ribbon cutting under the new arch by Triangle Park.
Aggieville.
Grad Bash, 4-6 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center.
Mother’s Day Sip and Shop, 4-8 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Bartending 101, 6 p.m.
RSVP: loung@bluemonthotel.com.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Student Spotlight Performance, 6:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live Music Series: Til Willis, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Horse B*tch with Headlight Rivals, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Paint and Sip: Spring Meadow, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Orange Flower at 10 a.m. May 6 and Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. May 6.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Baseball vs Southeast Missouri State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Casino Night, 6 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club fundraiser.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. May 6.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Hold: A Feeling or a Story, 7:30 p.m.
An improvisational interaction by Paul Rucker; Nate mcClendon; Paul Hunt; Agnieszka Lasko; Michael T. Brown; Kurt Gartner.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Pecos and the Rooftops with Jacob Stelly, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
K-State Track and Field vs Ward Haylett Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
The Final You’ll Never Run Alone 5K, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Register: $25-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/71227.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Free coffee and donuts while supplies last.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Flint Hills Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Live music, food trucks, local vendors and more. Family-friendly event.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Blue Earth Plaza.
Live music: Tandem Moons, 11 a.m.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Mother’s Day Sip and Shop, noon-4 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
K-State Gardens Tulip Bulb Sale, 1-3 p.m.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Live music: The Ephinjis, 2 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Live music: Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers, 8:30 p.m.
With The Lowdown Drifters. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Relative Perspectives: Kristin Goering, Bruce Ediger and Josh Goering.
Through June 3.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through May 27.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women’s Work II: Liza MacKinnon and Shin-hee Chin.
Through May 14.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130.
SINGO, 8 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 1200 Moro St.