K-State Track and Field vs Ward Haylett Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
Flint Hills Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Live music, food trucks, local vendors and more. Family-friendly event.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Blue Earth Plaza.
Mother’s Day Sip and Shop, noon-4 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
K-State Gardens Tulip Bulb Sale, 1-3 p.m.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Live music: The Ephinjis, 2 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
JCLT presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
The Sound of Music, 7:30 p.m.
The beloved movie, brought to life onstage.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org, 785-537-4420.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers, 8:30 p.m.
With The Lowdown Drifters. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Tea Party, 2-4 p.m.
Spend a day with a cup of tea and a floral class.
Tickets: $15+, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Nathan Corsi and My Atomic Daydream, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs NCAA Regionals, all day.
Through Wednesday.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Yoga for Teens at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Yoga Storytime for ages three and up at 10 a.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Fireside Chat with the Museum, 6 p.m.
“Cracking Into a 126 Year Old Case” presented by the Riley County Historical Society and Museum.
Flight Crew Coffee, 423 Poyntz Ave.
Menopause: The Musical, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $29-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Team Trivia, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind at 6 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Championships, all day.
Also May 13.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Graduate School Commencement, 1 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Veterinary Medicine, 3:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Baseball at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 6 p.m. May 13.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Lettuce Picking and Salad making Class, 6 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Terrarium and Wood Sign Workshop at 1:30 p.m. May 13.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Mr. Direction Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m.
Featuring Michael T. Brown and Ensemble.
Tickets: $14-$21, manhattanarts.org
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live Music Series: The Dude Abides, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Hotel.
Live music: Logan Mize with Troy, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $22, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
MAY 13
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Architecture, Planning and Design, 10 a.m. at McCain Auditorium.
College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Health and Human Sciences, 4:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
For live streaming options: k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies.
Cornhole Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Relative Perspectives: Kristin Goering, Bruce Ediger and Josh Goering.
Through June 3.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through May 27.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women’s Work II: Liza MacKinnon and Shin-hee Chin.
Through May 14.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-
1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130.
SINGO, 8 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 1200 Moro St.