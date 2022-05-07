Flint Hills Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free entertainment, games, alcohol and more.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Little Apple Clarinet Quartet Recital, 2 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Light Up 66449, 4-5 p.m.
See the new ideas for Christmas light displays.
Leonardville Community Building.
K-State Baseball vs Kansas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Spring Mountain, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Red Tulips at 4 p.m. Sunday and Paint and Sip: Aspen Spring at 6 p.m. May 13.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day at Sunset Zoo, all day.
Mothers receive free admission with paid admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Iris Day, 1-4 p.m.
View blooming flowers.
Kansas State University Gardens.
Mini Tray and Charcuterie Workshop, 2:30 p.m.
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. May 14.
Tickets: costs and designs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Senior Recital: Douglas Ragon, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at NCAA Regionals.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Anime Club at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and Kids DIY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
For full schedule: manhattanks.library.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Live music: Betty the Astronaut, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Sunset Zoo, Flint Hills Discovery Center closed for training, all day.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Pottorf Hall.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Board Game Night, 6 p.m.
Play games with Goblin Games.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Live music: M31 Unplugged, 8 p.m.
317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Red Kate with Headlight Rivals, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Outdoor Championships, noon.
Also 11 a.m. May 14.
Lubbock, Texas.
K-State Commencement, 1 p.m.
Graduate School, 1 p.m.
College of Veterinary Medicine, 3:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
BayoU GatorCraw Fest, 5 p.m.
Authentic Cajun and Creole food. Live music on Bourbon Street and Bayou stages.
Tickets: $15-$165, eventbrite.com.
Also 10 a.m. May 14.
Blue Earth Plaza.
K-State Baseball vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. May 14.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Hear stand-up from Jeremy Ricci, Dustin Slentz, Andrea Caspari and Arron Scarbrough. Must be 21 or older to attend. Seats are first-com, first-served.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flint Hills Band, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$16, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Science, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Architecture, Planning and Design, 10 a.m., McCain Auditorium.
College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Health and Human Science, 4:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Lola Plants a Garden.
Through May 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Melanie Johnson and Kim Taggart. Through May 21.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.