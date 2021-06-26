Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Manhattan Area Garden Tour, 8 a.m.-noon.
Tour area gardens to raise funds for the K-State Gardens project. Including six local gardeners and the Kansas State University Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
A $10 donation suggested.
For more information: riley.k-state.edu.
U-Pick Lavender, 8-11 a.m.
Pick your own bundles, with lavender lemonade, tea and ice cream for sale.
13990 Melissa Vue, Wamego.
Eagles Poker Run, 10 a.m.
Registration starts at 10 a.m., kickstands up by 11:30 a.m. $10 per hand. The Boys and Girls Club will host games and activities for children of all ages in the Bingo Hall.
Fraternal Order of eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, noon-3 p.m.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Eiffel Tower at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Abstract Colorful Horse at 6 p.m. July 2; Kids Kanvas: Sunflower at 10 a.m. July 3; and Paint and Sip: Lighthouse at 6 p.m. July 3.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Too Many Degrees, 6:30 p.m.
Live music and dinner by Jammin’ Jamaican Cuisine.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive.
Filled Succulent Box Workshop, 7 p.m.
Also Kids Camp at 2 p.m. Tuesday, DIY Tote Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Backyard Games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
S’More Family Fun Run, 7 p.m.
Family night including a 5K and 1 mile walk/run, kids only dash and s’mores after.
No registration fee, but $5 per vehicle parking pass.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road.
SUNDAY
Dog Wash, 2-4 p.m.
Get your dog smelling fresh.
Suggested donation: $5 for small dogs, $10 for large dogs. Proceeds go toward Purple Power Animal Welfare Society.
Hope Ranch, 3841 W. 69th Ave.
Father Kerry’s Farewell, 3-5 p.m.
Father Kerry will leave Seven Dolors Catholic Church for St. Peter, St. Paul in Clay Center.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church, 221 S. Juliette Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek road.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga for an all-levels yoga session, followed by a guest speaker. Susanne Glymour, teacher, practitioner and former social worker will serve as guest speaker. Bring your own yoga mat.
Blue Sage Barn, Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Online Zoofari Tails Storytime: Rabbits, all day.
Watch the pre-recorded program by Ms. Laura from Manhattan Public Library. Children will meet animals from Sunset Zoo with Ms. Nicole as she shares video footage from zoo residents.
TUESDAY
Manhattan Municipal Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Also Food Truck Wednesday, where local area food trucks will be in the lot for dinner options while shopping.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Porch Concert: Rob Watson, 6 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show in the MAC parking lot. Extra parking across the street at Varney and Associates.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m. Registration: $20, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Fishing Clinic, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
All ages free fishing clinic. Loaner life jackets available for those without them. Volunteer boats will be onsite to offer on-the-water experience. Boats, jackets and fishing equipment will be in limited supply. Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to participate. No registration required.
Pottawatomie State Fishing Lake #2.
JCLT Summer Teens presents High School Musical Jr., 7 p.m.
See local teens perform the stage adaptation of the beloved Disney movie.
Also 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs vary, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
FRIDAY
Randolph Independence Day Celebration, 6:30 p.m.
Full schedule to come on the Riley PRIDE Facebook event and page.
Also all day Saturday.
Randolph.
Arts in the Park: Michael Kent, 8 p.m.
See the comedy magician perform.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Ogden’s Firework Display, dusk.
Hot dogs and cold water for sale 7-9 p.m.
South Park Soccer Fields, Ogden.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Live music: Jay Mizz Presents: The American Way, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
MAC Community Studios Exhibit.
See art from members of the painting and clay studios, among others.
Through July 3.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities.
The exhibit commemorates the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act and includes information of Riley County’s related history.
No cost.
Through July 11.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.