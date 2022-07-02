The Patriot Run, 7 a.m.
Red, white and blue celebration. Choose between three race times.
Registration: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=95285.
St. Mary Golf Course, St. Marys.
2022 Randolph Independence Day Celebration, all day.
For full schedule: facebook.com/randolphks.
Randolph City Park, Randolph
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday and FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cattail Birds at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: First Light at 6 p.m. Friday and Paint and Sip: Island Palms at 6 p.m. July 9.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
City of Ogden Firework Display, dusk.
Hot dogs and cold water for sale from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
South Park Soccer Fields, Ogden.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12 St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery.
Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Fourth of July.
Business hours may vary.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 6:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
TUESDAY
Baby Rhyme Time, 11 a.m.
Also Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesday and 1’s and 2’s Storytime at 11 a.m. Thursday.
For full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
THURSDAY
Vinyl Night, 7 p.m.
Bring records for the crowd to enjoy. This week’s theme: records to make babies to.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Betty the Astronaut, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Arts in the Park: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.
Depart boat ramp at Linear Trail Head in your vessel at 9 a.m. and arrive at St. George around 1 p.m. for lunch.
Cost: $15-$45.
Linear Trail Head.
Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
Ticket includes homemade schnitzel dinner and water. Beer garden with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale, as well as desserts.
Live polka band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beer discounts for those wearing dirndls or lederhosen.
Tickets: $17.99-$19.99 clickntix.com/e/schnitzelfest-2022.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair or blankets to view “The Lorax.”
Riley County Family Child Resource Center.
Tacos, Tarot and Ghosts, oh my!, 6 p.m.
A paranormal road trip around Wamego.
Tickets: $50, 785-456-8090 and ask for Stephanie.
Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Kelley Hunt Acoustic Quartet, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$25.
Also Songwriting Workshop at 1 p.m. Bring your own paper and pencil for a no cost 90 minute workshop for anyone ages 15 or older. No instruments. Pre-register: manahttanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
USD 383 Summer Meal Program.
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Free lunch for children ages 1-18. Children must be present to receive the meal.
Locations: Marlatt, Lee, Northview Ogden, Theodore Rooseelt and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools, Eisenhower Middle School, and MHS East Campus.
Monday-Friday, through July 22.
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Chris Dahlquist.
Through July 23.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes from Transfigurations: Reanimating the Past.
Through July 16.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves.
Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.