SATURDAY
Randolph Independence Day Celebration, 6:30 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch in the Park beginning at 7:30 a.m.; Car Show at 9 a.m.; Turtle Races at 2:30 p.m.; Parade at 4 p.m. and fireworks display at the Watering Hole.
Full list of times and activities: randolphks.com
Randolph.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Power of Produce club will set up a booth with free activities for the family and opportunities to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Saint Marys Red White and Blue, all day.
Volleyball and softball tournaments at 8 a.m.; parade and bike parade at 2 p.m.; carnival games at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.
Full list of events: facebook.com/saintmaryschamber/
Saint Marys.
Kids Kanvas: Sunflower, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lighthouse and 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Lavender Tree at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. July 10; and Paint and Sip: Summer Barn at 6 p.m. July 10.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Jay Mizz Presents: The American Way, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Fourth of July
Celebrate Freedom in Wamego, all day.
Car show and Antique Tractor Show at 9 a.m., parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks display at 10 p.m.
For full schedule of events: visitwamego.com/july4th/
Wamego.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 6:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
MONDAY
Solar Kiwanis Fourth of July Pancake Feeds, 7:30-11 a.m.
Pancakes, sausage, coffee and more.
Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for kids. Proceeds assistant local charities.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
TUESDAY
4-H Ambassador Day Camp, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kids, even not those in 4-H, can participate in crafts, games, STEM activities and more. Lunch provided.
Tuesday: students going into second, third or fourth grades.
Wednesday: students going into fifth and sixth grades.
Cost: $15 per session.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
WEDNESDAY
Kids Camp, 10 a.m.
Also FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Friday, Adult and Child Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: prices vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointments: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Also Food Truck Wednesday. Local food trucks will park at the market for dinner while shopping.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Edible Wild Plants, 5:30 p.m.
Sign up through UFM Community Learning Center as Terry Olson and Sue Maes show how local foraging can contribute to the dinner table.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Attend and get a punch on your card for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Nights in August.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Bolos Summer Music Series: Happy Sleepy Dead, 6-8 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Derek Calvin Duo, 6:30 p.m.
A mix of red dirt, Texas, 90s country music types and southern rock.
Tickets: $5 cash, $7 credit per person. Seating is limited, so bring a chair.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Adult and Teen Craft Night: Fingernail Animal Art, 7 p.m.
Hannah of the library will show how to create animal nail art.
MPL will provide Insta Dry Top Coat, nail polish remover and dotting tools. Participants will need to provide nail polish colors, including black, white, pink, light green, dark blue and orange.
For more library events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Manhattan Public Library, online.
FRIDAY
Movie Night, 5:30 p.m.
Join in with a blanket or lawn chair with the family to watch The Lorax.
Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Road.
Arts in the Park: D and Chi, 8 p.m.
Listen to some pop, rock and hip-hop in the park.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Randy Rogers Band, 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Kylie Frey.
Tickets: $25 for general admission.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, JULY 10
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your wheels, enjoy a cup of coffee and peruse the lot.
Also Featured Car Talk: 1956 Messerschmitt at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The 10-mile family-friendly paddle on the Kansas River. Depart the Linear Trail Head boat ramp at 9 a.m. and arrive at St. George around 1 p.m. Finish with a light lunch and t-shirts. Vessels will be available to rent on a first-come registration basis. Life jackets required.
Cost: $10-$30.
Linear Trail Head boat ramp, East Highway 24.
Christmas in July, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A day of kids activities, music, food trucks and Santa. Featuring a motorcycle rally and safety demonstration, as well as a toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys donated will apply toward $2 off admission to the Discovery Center.
Blue Earth Plaza, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children. Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Shape Stories and Bovinian Sideshow.
Mary Gordon McFall’s art through printmaking and collage. McGall is a printmaker in Manhattan.
Also Rodney Hoover’s work from childhood memories on the farm. Hoover is a digital artist living in Saint George.
Through August 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities.
The exhibit commemorates the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act and includes information of Riley County’s related history.
No cost.
Through July 11.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.