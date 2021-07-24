Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
You’ll Never Run Alone 5K and 1 mile walk, 8-11 a.m.
Inspired by former MHS Soccer Coach Frank Alonso, join a sea of purple, with proceeds benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Research Collaboration of Excellence at Kansas State University and the Frank Alonso Soccer Memorial Fund.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Yoga and Donuts, 9:30 a.m.
Yoga instructor Erin Beyer will lead the flow with some donuts.
Tickets: orangeskyyoga.com.
Triangle Park.
Kids Kanvas: Puppy, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: California Dreaming at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Purple Petals at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip Fundraiser for Final Salute Inc. at 6 p.m. Tuesday; Paint and Sip: Kayak on the Kansas at 6 p.m. July 30; Kids Kanvas: Larry Llama at 10 a.m. July 31; and Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. July 31.
Tickets: $20-$36, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pillowcase Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m., Second Birthday Bash at 2 p.m. Sunday; Kids Camp at 2 p.m. Tuesday; Teen Time Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday; and Date Night DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. July 30.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Explore exhibits and take part in cowboy-themed activities like roping, branding and lasso demonstrations. Wagon rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets: regular Flint Hills Discovery Center admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Blind Draw Dart Tournament, 3-6 p.m.
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. Prizes for the winners.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Stewart Ray, 6:30 p.m.
Wine, live music and Mindy’s Snack Shack.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Mike Greim, 7-10 p.m.
Live music on the docks. No cover, no coolers or outside food.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.
Live music: M31, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Sister Sarah Tree, 9 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Check under the hoods of some of the cars during regular business hours.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Live music: Bryton Stoll, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. to dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring sun protection, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Woman Yoga, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Join Chapter Five Yoga’s Jessa Voos for an all-levels yoga class followed by a conversation by a local pioneering woman. This month, Pat Hudgins, associate director of the KSU Career Center, will join. Bring your own mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
TUESDAY
USD 383 Hiring Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Open to those seeking jobs for several classified positions, like paraprofessionals, bus drivers and substitutes. Fill out applications through usd383.org/employment prior to the event.
Also Wednesday.
Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
Teen Tuesday Gaming: Virtual Jackbox Games, 7 p.m.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Trivia Smackdown, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20 per team, auntiemaes.com/events/.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Fiesta to Remember, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Meadowlark Memory Program benefit with food and music.
Rockin K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Covid Vaccine and Testing Clinic, 3-6 p.m.
Free meal provided and $50 cash to anyone vaccinated at the clinic.
No cost, ID or appointment required.
Be Able, 431 S. Fifth St.
Live music: Vaughn Cowden, 6:30 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chair, as seating is limited.
Cost: $5 cash or $7 credit per person.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FRIDAY
Furniture Amnesty Day, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sign up for a slot beginning at 8 a.m. to choose a time slot to pick out furniture like sofas, desks and more. Volunteers can help load furniture into vehicles but participants will need to arrange their own method of transportation.
More information, including driving map: cityofmhk.com/2715/Furniture-Amnesty-Day
City Park.
Arts in the Park: The KC Improv Company, 8 p.m.
See a no cost professional improv show.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Annual Iris Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
Search through hundreds of varieties of rhizomes. Proceeds benefit the KSU Gardens. Masks required if not fully vaccinated.
Cost: $2-$7, check or cash only.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sports cards and collectibles swap meet, and all sorts of cards, from sports to Magic the Gathering to Pokemon.
Cost: $3 entry fee.
Holiday Inn at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Fan Experience Movie Night, 7:15 p.m.
Watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the field or in the west stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, hosted by the Junior Wildcats Club.
Park in the stadium’s west lot and enter at Gate B or X beginning at 6:30 p.m. No lawn chairs or outside food or drink, except for 1-liter bottles of commercial-brand water that has not been opened. Limited concessions available. Movie showing will be canceled in the event of rain or severe weather.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Shape Stories and Bovinian Sideshow.
Mary Gordon McFall’s art through printmaking and collage. McGall is a printmaker in Manhattan.
Also Rodney Hoover’s work from childhood memories on the farm. Hoover is a digital artist living in Saint George.
Through August 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Bill McCall.
Through Aug. 8.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Charlotte Nickel Abstracts.
Through Sept. 5.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.