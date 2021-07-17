Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Power of Produce club will set up a booth with free activities for the family and opportunities to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Raising Riley Book Club, 8 a.m.
Read “The Whole-Brain Child” and join in on the discussion.
Register: emills@rileycountyks.gov, 776-4779 ext. 7641. Zoom link available to those who want it.
Frank Anneberg Park playground.
Kids Studio: Craft, 10-11 a.m.
Kids ages 5-10 can design and construct car creatures.
Activity limited to the first 20 participants. One guardian must remain at the museum at all times, but may look at the exhibits.
Tickets: $10, eventbrite or through the Facebook event, “Kids Studio: Craft.”
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Kids Kanvas: Piggy Pig, 10 a.m.
Paint and Sip: Flint Hills Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Lake Forest Sunset at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Puppy at 10 a.m. July 24; and Paint and Sip: California Dreaming at 6 p.m. July 24.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Cookie Pop-Up, 2:30 p.m.
Slinging Sweets will host a cookie pop-up.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
PetSmart Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
Meet some adoptable cats and dogs.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Five Year Anniversary Bash, noon-8 p.m.
Celebrate five years of Liquid Art Winery. Anniversary drink “The Karl” will be back on tap. The root beer cider will also be served as a float beginning at 1 p.m. until the ice cream runs out.
TheraPie will sell fan favorite pies by the slice, 4-7 p.m.
The Two Timers will perform on the patio, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Sunday Funday Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also Kids Camp at 10 a.m. Wednesday; Christmas in July Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday; DIY Pillowcase Workshop at 10 a.m. July 24; and Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. July 24.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Pick a badge — Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department or Riley County EMS — and give a bit of blood to American Red Cross.
Also Tuesday 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
See redcrossblood.org for appointment times.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For appointment times, redcrossblood.org. Also Wednesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 1115 Moro St.
First Baptist Church, 2121 Blue Hills Road.
Infant Massage Class, 5-6 p.m.
Zoom class to learn a way to bond with your baby and the benefits.
Register: jhinrichs@rileycountyks.gov, 776-4779 ext. 7608
Manhattan Municipal Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Final band performance of the season.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Also Food Truck Wednesday with local food trucks at the market.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Community Sponsored Benefit Supper, 5-8 p.m.
Free will offering fried fish or chicken dinner for Frank and Marita Hagenmaier. Kids games on the lawn, bake sale and silent auction.
Randolph United Methodist Church, 105 E. Garrison.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, Bands and BBQ. Get a punch on the punch card at all 10 bike nights for a chance to win prizes at the Final Bike Night in August.
RC McGraw’s, 2319 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Beach Film Club: Singin’ in the Rain, 7:30 p.m.
Watch the film then join a virtual discussion led by Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
Register: beach.k-state.edu. No cost.
Via Zoom.
THURSDAY
Riley County Fair, all day.
Livestock Shows, 4-H exhibits, entertainment and more.
Ottaway Amusement Carnival will have fewer rides than usual because of labor shortage.
Through July 26.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Los Yumas, 6 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Family Fun Animal Trivia Night, 6-7:30 p.m.
Enter as a team and test the family’s animal knowledge.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Lion King Jr., 7 p.m.
See the movie performed on the local stage.
Also 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 24.
Tickets: $10-$15, columbiantheatre.com
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Kaw Valley Rodeo, 8 p.m.
Also July 23 and 24.
CiCo Park.
FRIDAY
Covid-19 Vaccine Event, 4-7 p.m.
Free school supplies and grocery gift cards will be given to those who receive vaccinations.
No cost. No ID, insurance or appointments needed. Ages 12 and older welcome. Spanish translators available.
Redbud Estates, 2500 Farm Bureau Road.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Shape Stories and Bovinian Sideshow.
Mary Gordon McFall’s art through printmaking and collage. McGall is a printmaker in Manhattan.
Also Rodney Hoover’s work from childhood memories on the farm. Hoover is a digital artist living in Saint George.
Through August 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities.
The exhibit commemorates the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act and includes information of Riley County’s related history.
No cost.
Through July 11.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.