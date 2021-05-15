SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Big 12 Outdoor Championship, all day.
Also Sunday.
Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State College of Arts and Sciences 2020 and 2021 commencement, 9 a.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Kids Kanvas: Froggy, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Spring Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Sunset Friends at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Rose of Any Color at 6 p.m. Thursday; Paint and Sip: Milky way at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Butterfly at 10 a.m. May 22 and Paint and Sip: Lilacs at 6 p.m. May 22.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
World War 2 Veteran Birthday Parade, 11:30 a.m.
Celebrate Carrol, a World War 2 veteran who turns 101 in May. The parade includes VA Eastern Kansas Health Care staff, friends, family and riders from the VFW Riders and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Carrol will be at 2804 James Ave.
Staging starts at 10:30 a.m., parade begins at 11:30 a.m.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road parking lot.
Bayou Gatorcraw Fest, noon-6 p.m.
A festival for authentic cajun and creole food, as well as two stages with music to keep families entertained.
See the Wayne Goins Jazz Quartet, Grateful Dudes, a Karaoke Contest and more.
Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. Third St.
Saturday Crafternoon, 2 p.m.
Also Cornhole and Bag Set Workshop at 1:30 p.m. May 22.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Jayme Green, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Kansas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Lawrence, Kansas.
K-State College of Education 2020 and 2021 commencement, 4 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State College of Health and Human Sciences 2020 and 2021 commencement, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Rowing at Big 12 Championship, all day.
Austin, Texas.
Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sunscreen, water and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs NCAA Stillwater Regional, all day.
Through Wednesday, if advancing.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
TUESDAY
Kids Art Classes, 10 a.m.
Between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday through Friday, send the kids to Uncorked Inspiration to create four canvas paintings and learn about color schemes, like the color wheel and how colors create a composition.
Limited to 12 participants, ages 7-12 recommended.
Tickets: $100, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Medicare Options, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
An online class covering the basics about Medicare and other insurance options, including eligibility and covered services.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Both days include Power Red donations.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Edibles in the Summer Garden, 2 p.m.
As part of the series, learn about vegetable presets and how to control them. No cost.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Raising Healthy Eaters, 6 p.m.
Learn how to feed picky eaters.
Register: $5, or free for Walk Kansas participants, events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY
Take and Make Craft: Zoofari Storytime, all day.
Pick up a craft kit that coincides with the Zoofari Storytime animal, owls, to get into the story. First come, first serve, one kit per child. Pick up through Sunday. Video released on the library’s YouTube Channel May 24.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Garden Hour: Xeriscaping, noon.
Ariel Whitely-Noll, Shawnee County Horticulture Extension Agent, will discuss how to create water-saving gardens that are still full of beautiful trees, shrubs and flowers.
Via Zoom.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
THURSDAY
Wallet Wisdom, noon.
K-State Research and Extension will discuss how to manage debt in the fifth of six sessions on money management.
Register: bit.ly/walletwisdom2021.
Via Zoom.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs TCU, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. May 22, both on KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Casey Donahew, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, general admission seating, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Blood Drive, 10a.m.-5 p.m.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
MAC Watercolor Studio Exhibit.
See what the MAC Watercolor Studio created this year.
M-F, noon-5 p.m. Sat. 1-3 p.m.
Through May 29.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.