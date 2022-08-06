Rally in the Valley, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Registration: $10.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Water Safari and Water Matters Day, noon-4:30 p.m.
Programming devoted to water.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
K-State Soccer vs Missouri State, 1 p.m.
Buser Family Park.
Paint and Sip: Daisy, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Just Bee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Foxy at 10 a.m. Aug. 13, and Paint and Sip: Blue Flower at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
“Bonnie and Clyde,” 7:30 p.m.
The criminal love story, brought to the stage.
Tickets: $10-$20, manhattanarts.org
Also 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug 12 and 13.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
All Things Corn, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Corn sampling, corn eating competition, and corn hole tournament for Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
Tickets: $15-$60, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/sweet-corn.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Ogden Bike Swap, 1-3 p.m.
Bring a rideable bike and take home a new one.
Ogden Community Center.
Black Business Month Day Party and Networking, 2-6 p.m.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: The Pages, 6 p.m.
No cover.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Audition: “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7-9 p.m.
Most roles are 18 or older. Be prepared to dance, sing and read a scene from the show for the audition.
Prepare 16 bars of a song with sheet music for accompanist. Complete audition form in advance.
Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State College of Business, 1000 N. Manhattan Ave.
TUESDAY
Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m.
No cost laundry for anyone in need. Supplies provided.
Sud’s Y’r Duds.
Bartending 101, 6 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get punches on your punch card to qualify to win prizes at the final Bike Night in September.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Live music: M31 Unplugged, 6 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Vinyl Night: Whiskey Drinkin’ Albums, 7 p.m.
Bring theme-fitting vinyls for the crowd to enjoy.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Robbie Phillips, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Football Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, free to play, prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Annual Garage Sale, noon-7 p.m.
Debit and credit cards accepted, cash or check preferred.
Also 7 a.m.-noon Aug. 13.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Movie showing: “Encanto,” 7 p.m.
Bring a blanket, lawn chair, snacks and more. Movie begins at dusk.
Blue Earth Plaza.
“Hoo Haw,” 7:30 p.m.
Skits, songs and knee-slappers in a live music performance.
Also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Just Tri It Triathlon, 6:30 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the Manhattan Soup Kitchen.
Register: $10-$55, jtimhk.com.
Manhattan City Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
The Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food trucks, 70 tables, card grading and more. No cost entry.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Back-to-School Sip-N-Shop, noon-4 p.m.
Also live music with Ryan Klassen at 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Pink Fuzz and Plastique, 7 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma Street.
Live music: Well Tempered Madness, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Live music: Read Southall Band, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through August 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.