K-State Women’s Rowing at SIRA Championships, all day.
Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
K-State Men’s Golf at Hawkeye Invitational, all day.
Also Sunday.
Iowa City, Iowa.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Easter Family Drive-Thru, 9 a.m.-noon.
Drive the family through the HyVee Parking Lot and receive goodies.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Egg Hunting at the Farm, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pictures with the Easter bunny and a leisurely hunt during an assigned timeslot.
Tickets: $15-$40, ahfarm.ticketspice.com.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Backyard Games Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. April 23.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Single Time Swing Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Pet Adoption Event, 3-5 p.m.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
K-State Baseball vs Texas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network, SXM Ch. 375.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Poppy, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Rainbow Flower at 6 p.m. April 22, Kids Kanvas: Sunflower at 10 a.m. April 23, and Paint and Sip: Rainbow Falls at 6 p.m. April 23.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Birdhouse Music: National Park Radio, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Husband and wife Stefan and Kerrie Szabo perform.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Composition Recital: Ryan Keith, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
SUNDAY
Easter.
Business hours may vary.
MONDAY
K-State Baseball at Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network.
Wichita, Kansas.
K-State Early Music Ensembles Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark.
K-State Baseball vs Omaha, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Senior Recital: Josie Jones, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Sticks and Strings Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get a punch card and get entered to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Konza Winds Quintet Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Jazz Big Bands Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Championship, TBA.
Also Friday and April 23.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Kansas Without the Kanza: Understanding How the Kanza Homeland Became K-State, 7 p.m.
Learn how treaties changed how K-State settled.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Jazz Combos Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Organ Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
The Imaginary Invalid by Moliere, 7:30 p.m.
Adapted by David Mackay, a hypochondriac wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save money, but she loves another person.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 23, and 2:30 p.m. April 24.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Hosty, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Trey Lewis with Jason Mayer, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, all day.
Also April 23.
Hockley, Texas.
Nature Together: Bugs, Bugs, Bugs, 9 a.m.
Discover what a bug is made of, then make a bug out of art supplies.
All youth must be accompanied by an adult.
Preregistration: flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Also April 23.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Track and Field at John Jacobs Invitational, 5 p.m.
Also April 23.
Norman, Oklahoma.
K-State Baseball vs UC Irvine, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. April 23.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Student Recitals: Percussion, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Student Recital: Oliver Hutchison, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
JCLT presents: Peter and the Starcatcher, 7:30 p.m.
An orphan is shipped to a distant island with a mysterious trunk on board.
Tickets: jcoperahouse.org, or 785-238-3906.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 23, 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. April 24 and May 1.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Theatre: Oliver!, 7:30 p.m.
A musical based on Charles Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $12-$20, manhattanarts.org, or 537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 23, 29, 30, May 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. April 24, May 1 and May 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Register: ultrasignup.com.
Green Valley Community Center, 3770 Green Valley Road.
Pink Up the Pace, 8 a.m.
Walk or run 1-mile or 5k races.
Register: $25-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/65425
Downtown Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball vs Minnesota, 9 a.m.
Indianola, Iowa.
K-State Rowing at Creighton Duel, 9 a.m.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Junior Recital: Andrew Wilson, 11 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival, 11:30 a.m.
The parade starts at the City Park swimming pool parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment, food and vendors beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Graduate Recital: Olivia Bazanos’, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Soccer at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tulip Festival, 9 a.m.
Craft vendors, live entertainment, activities, food trucks and more. Also April 24.
Wamego City Park.
Party for the Planet Earth Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m.
Live entertainment, community booths, scavenger hunt and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2330 Oak St.
Tour de Taco, 3 p.m.
A social bike ride with tacos.
Registration: $10, bikewalkmhk.com/tour-de-taco.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Recital: Piano Studio, 4 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
MHS Prom, all evening.
Manhattan Town Center.
African Night: Entertainment, Culture and Food, 6-8 p.m.
Experience African culture with dance, poetry, food, and music by DJ Air-Ric.
No cost.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Shine On: Concert Featuring Karla Bauer with The Columbian Students, 7 p.m.
Kansas City jazz artists Karla Bauer, Roger Wilder, James Albright, Stanton Kessler, and Doug Auwater will perform with Columbian Theatre Summer/Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $5, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Tony’s Swagtastic Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Drake White with Kasey Tyndall, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Melanie Johnson and Kim Taggart.
Through May 21.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.