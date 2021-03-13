K-State Track and Field vs NCAA Indoor Championships, all day.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
K-State Rowing at Oklahoma Scrimmage, all day.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids Studio: Craft, 10 a.m.
Kids can learn more about the science of wind and weather using car-related parts.
Aimed toward kids ages five through 10, but all ages welcome.
Cost: $10 per child. Limited to first 20 participants. One parent must remain at the museum.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Northern Illinois, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Houston, Texas.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Kansas, noon.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony, 1 p.m.
Check the Volland Store’s website to watch the ribbon-cutting and get a sneak peek at the Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Rice, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Houston, Texas.
Paint and Sip: St. Patrick’s Day Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: St. Patrick’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. March 19; Kids Kanvas: Mermaid at 10 a.m. March 20; and Paint and Sip: Lakeside Moonrise at 6 p.m. March 20.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Curtis Grimes, 7 p.m.
Tickets: thehatksu.com. GA, $10.
The Hat,1315 Laramie St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 7 p.m.
Also Spring Make and Take Workshops at 2 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday; St. Patty’s Day at 6 p.m. Wednesday; Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 19 and 6:30 p.m. March 20.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Taj Mahal and Phantom Blues Band with Jon Cleary, 8 p.m.
A night of funk and the blues.
Tickets: $18-$80. mccain.k-state.edu/events
Via livestream.
Ripcord — After Dinner Theatre, 8 p.m.
A seemingly harmless bet escalates into a dangerous game.
Seating is limited and masks are required.
Tickets: $5, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Daylight Savings begins
K-State Women’s Tennis at TCU, all day.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Flint Hills Bridal Show, noon.
Meet vendors for all aspects for a wedding.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third Street.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at George Hannon Intercollegiate, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Austin, Texas.
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.
Each day, a local maker will present live demonstrations of their work. Ask questions, watch and see their work in the making.
Kelly Yarbrough, mixed media drawing, and Mary Gordon McFall, printmaking.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Cross Country vs NCAA Championships, 11:30 a.m.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
TUESDAY
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.
Each day, a local maker will present live demonstrations of their work. Ask questions, watch and see their work in the making.
Jill Nixon, pottery.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
WEDNESDAY
St. Patrick’s Day
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.
Each day, a local maker will present live demonstrations of their work. Ask questions, watch and see their work in the making.
Linda Rowell, mixed media and pastels.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
THURSDAY
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.
Each day, a local maker will present live demonstrations of their work. Ask questions, watch and see their work in the making.
Gail Parsons, pysanky.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Roadrunner Invitational, all day.
Also Saturday.
San Antonio, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf at Mountainview Collegiate, all day.
Also March 20 and 21.
Tucson, Arizona.
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.
Each day, a local maker will present live demonstrations of their work. Ask questions, watch and see their work in the making.
Susan Rose, painting.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Radio Network.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Kansas City NWSL, 11 a.m.
Kansas City, Missouri.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Creighton, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Manhattan.
Dueling Pianos and Wine Release, 6:30 p.m.
The winery will unveil its new wine brand, 20/20, followed by three hours of dueling pianos with How2Go.
Tickets: $100-$230, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Roots Rising Showcase hosted by Taj Mahal, 8 p.m.
Hear Taj Mahal’s hand-picked favorite emerging artists. Featuring Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley; Amythyst Kiah; Annie Mack; Leyla McCalla; Piedmont Bluz Acoustic Duo; Ranky Tanky; Allison Russell; and Jontavious Willis.
Tickets: $18-$80. mccain.k-state.edu/events
Via livestream.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses. After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
The Rhythm of the Dance.
Purchase tickets through McCain and watch The National Dance Company of Ireland’s performance at home. The performance combines traditional dance and music with modern stage technology.
Tickets: $20.50. Mccain.k-state.edu. A portion of ticket sales returns to McCain.
Through March 19.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit.
For information and reservations: thevollandstore.com
Through April 25.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Invisible Lines.
Printmaker Katharina Bossmann presenters her MFA show illuminating and questioning boundaries people set for themselves.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through March 19.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages eight through 14-years-old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant. Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com