K-State Men’s Basketball vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN 2/U, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Lawrence.
Flint Hills Christian School Movie Night, 5 p.m.
Watch “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” with games at intermission. Cash-only concessions will be available. No cost, but donations benefit the Parent Teacher Organization, PATT. The class with the most students will receive a free pizza party. Masks required.
3905 Green Valley Road.
Tiki Night at AMP, 7 p.m.
Classic tiki drinks and some classics. Tiki attire not required but requested. No cost to AMP imbibers Club Members, $5 cover to the public.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ladies Day Out, 2-4 p.m.
Create a Valentine’s Day or more general decor craft with step-by-step directions. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Tickets: madedecor.com/events. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Distant Barn, 4 p.m.
Starts at $32.
For information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovering from loss.
Register: griefshare.org
No cost.
Seven Dolors catholic Church, 221 S. Juliet Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
TUESDAY
Be Fit Be Cool Fest, 5:30 p.m.
Demo some group fitness classes at the Recreation Complex.
Twenty minute classes include Yoga; H.I.I.T; Barre; Cycle; Core; Cardio Hip Hop; and Fight Night. Personal trainers will be available to answer questions at 6 p.m.
K-State Recreation Complex, 1831 Olympic Street.
WEDNESDAY
Wine and Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Join Casey from Orange Sky Yoga for yoga with a comedic approach. All skill levels welcome.
Cost: $5. Bring a yoga mat.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Jeff Daniels: Alive and Well ENOUGH, 7 p.m.
Hear the award-winning actor, writer and musician featuring music from his new album, “Alive and Well ENOUGH.”
One night only livestream.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Waco, Texas.
THURSDAY
Kansas Day Virtual Workshops, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For students in preschool through sixth grade, learn about Kansas in 25-minute sessions, including a live box turtle and salamander.
Cost: single session price, $45. Registration: 587-2726, or email fhdceducation@cityofmhk.com.
Also Friday.
Presented via Zoom.
Keeping Groceries Alive webinar, 1:30 p.m.
An eight-part series presents steps for a successful grocery store model, with each week focusing on a different topic pertaining to the transition. Through March 18.
Free to grocers, prospective grocers and community stakeholders.
Register: ruralgrocery.org.
Livestream discussion: “The Learning Tree,” 5:30 p.m.
Join the conversation about the semi-autobiographical novel and film by Gordon Parks.
Read the 1963 novel or view the 1969 film on Amazon Prime, then join Aileen June Wang and Tara Coleman for a discussion on the story based on Gordon Parks in Fort Scott.
Join the free program via Zoom.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs. Austra Skujyte Women’s Pentathlon/Steve Fritz Men’s Heptathlon, all day.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
Paint and Sip: Snow Forest, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Minion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Sessions start at $20. For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost begins at $68. Materials provided. For information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth Streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Winter Reading Challenge.
Register on the Manhattan Public Library’s website to log reading time or download the free tracking app to log time from your phone. Receive a free book for completing six of the eight winter reading “badges.”
Kids through adults.
January 1-31.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Tree Talk and Country Schools.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through February 14.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.