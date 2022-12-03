Santa Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Admission: $1, midwestdreamcarcollection.org.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football vs TCU, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ABC, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
Festival of Lights Family Christmas Carnival, 11 a.m.
Free games and activities, Christmas cheer, Santa and more.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Girls on the Run, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
5K start time at 11 a.m.
Registration: $20, gotrflinthills.org/5k.
K-State Office Park, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Winter Wonder Craft Show, noon-8 p.m.
Hot Chocolate, popcorn and more.
Also noon-6 p.m. Dec. 4.
Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Sip and Shop, 1 p.m.
Local vendors, tasting room and more. Must be 21 or older to drink, any age can shop.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Holiday Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Create cards and ornaments with supplies provided.
Registration required; $5 per participant. Email klwalk@ksu.edu or cal l785-532-7718.
Beach Museum of Art.
Mock Caldecott, 2 p.m.
See the K-State Department of English and Children’s and Adolescent Literature Community select the best picture books of 2022.
More information: englishkstate.org/2022/11/03/2022-mock-caldecott/.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Backyard Games at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, DIY Double-Sided Porch Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Santa Con, 4 p.m.
The first 300 Santas to arrive will be entered into a drawing. Bring unwrapped toy donations for Toys for Manhattan.
Yard Bar, Aggieville.
Paint and Sip: Magical Tree, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Manger Scene at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and SIp: Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Rudolph at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, and Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
McCain Holiday Gala and Auction, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $125 per person.
McCain Auditorium.
A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol, 7:30 p.m.
A 1943 Christmas Eve in Newark, New Jersey; a take on the Dickens’ classic.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
A Christmas Story, 7:30 p.m.
The story of Ralphie Parker, come to the stage.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Wichita State, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY
McCain Holiday Home Tour, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
See several local houses.
Tickets: $25 mccain.k-state.edu.; $30 at the door.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1-6 p.m.
LEAP, 3011 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Houston, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Bell Choir, 2 p.m.
JuBellation Bell Choir from the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Cider and Christmas cookies available. Free admission.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Choirs Festival of Holiday Music, 3 and 6 p.m.
Tickets: $12.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Stitching Night Owls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yoga Storytime at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Student Spotlight Performance, 6 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Piano Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the K-State Student Union, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Pottorf Hall, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Grad Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.
December graduates can come celebrate and enter for prizes.
K-State Alumni Center.
Winter Party, 5:30 p.m.
Music, art activities and treats. Holiday and party attire suggested. No cost, and open to the public.
Beach Museum of Art.
Wine and Yoga, 6 p.m.
Jessa from Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga class.
Cost: $10 per guest. Bring a yoga mat.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Christmas Lighting Ceremony, 8:30 p.m.
See the lighting of the upside down tree and potentially get a gift from Santa.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field.
Carol Robinson Women’s and Attila Zsivoczky Men’s winter Pentathlon, all day.
Manhattan.
K-State Commencement, 1 p.m.
Graduate School commencement at 1 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State Salina will graduate at 7 p.m. at the Student Life Center in Salina.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
K-State Track and Field vs K-State Winter Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Enjoy time with Santa, play games and more.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726, or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Education, 10 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Business Administration, 11:30 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Agriculture, 1 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum;
College of Engineering, 4 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
Live streams of each ceremony will be available: k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Blue Door Boutique and Pancake Feed, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pancake feed and raffle ticket for prizes.
Tickets: $5 from a club member or at the door.
Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, 220 S. Fifth St.
Landscaping with Winter Interest, 10 a.m.
Blueville Nursery, 4529 Anderson Ave.
Hot Cocoa with the Grinch, 10 a.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Christmas at the Eagles, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, baked goods, raffle and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs South Dakota State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Mo.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Nov. 14-Dec. 24.
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday, 12-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.