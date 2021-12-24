Christmas Eve. Business hours may differ.
SATURDAY
Christmas Day.
Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drive through to pick up a free holiday meal.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
SUNDAY
Kwanzaa
Open Hood Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Select vehicles will have open hoods.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
TUESDAY
Winter Break Kids Camp, 1-3 p.m.
Kids can make a mini sign to display at home. Popcorn bar included.
Tickets: $35, boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Also 1 p.m. Thursday.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Morgan State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Live music: Dallas Wayne Pryor, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve.
Noon Year’s Eve at Iron Clad, 11 a.m.-noon.
Sip on sparkling juice, view fine arts, and ring in the noon hour with balloons.
No registration required.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Paint and Sip and Trivia: Friends, 6 p.m.
Painters can choose one of five Friends-themed canvases, and answer trivia about the show. Each correct answer will earn an entry into the drawing to win two tickets to another painting event.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Prehistoric Party Family New Year’s Eve, 6:30-9 p.m.
Kids can play games, do science experiments, and participate in the “midnight” balloon drop at 8:30 p.m. Food includes Chick-fil-A sandwiches, fruit and vegetables, cupcakes and drinks.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Face masks encouraged for all.
Tickets: $15-$18, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Little Apple New Year’s Eve, 7 p.m.
Aggieville.
New Years Eve at the Brewery, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark, 2121 Meadowlark Road.
New Year’s Eve Base with Pott County Posse, 8 p.m.
Music, alcohol and fun to ring in the new year.
Tickets: $50, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, 8-10 p.m.
Mikey Needleman Band will perform. Dancing, cash bar, hors devours and more.
Tickets: $25-$35, thewarehamks.com.
The Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
New Years Party, 8 p.m.
BMP trio will perform. Champagne toast, as well.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Mothers Worry, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
New Years Party, 8 p.m.
Karaoke party.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
NYE with AMP, 9-11 p.m.
Classic and new Soul and RNB record session, followed by a champagne toast.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Black and White Hollywood Glam Party, 9 p.m.
Lil Kim Chi will host, with other drag queens including Sasha May Carmichael, MsAmanda Love, Imani KO Kotoure and Novacayne. Champagne toast, hors d’oeuvre buffet and cash bar.
All ticket holders must be 21 years or older and have a valid ID.
Tickets: $35-$50, eventbrite.com.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
New Year’s Day.
First Day 10K, 5K, 1 mile run/walk, 10 a.m.
Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
First Day Hikes, 10:30 a.m- noon.
Approximately 2-mile family-friendly hike. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring water, snacks, cameras and more. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome. Food donation box available; asking for non-perishable food items for the local food bank.
Meet at the State Park Office. Valid State Park vehicle permit required, which are available at the entrance.
No cost, no preregistration required. Includes a t-shirt, hot cocoa and coffee while supplies last.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
New Years Day Fun Run, 10:30 a.m.
No cost 1, 2, and 3 mile runs. If participating in the pasta feed, RSVP to bar@ksu.edu.
Body First, 3615 Claflin Road.
First Day Hike, 1 p.m.
Milford State Park, 7000 S. State Park Road.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.