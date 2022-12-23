Christmas Eve.
Business hours may differ.
Christmas Eve at MBC, noon-10 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Christmas Day.
Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
No cost, all are welcome.
Choice of ham, fried chicken or pulled pork with sides. Take home orders begin at 12:30 p.m. Limit of six meals per family for take home. No drive-through meal pick-up.
St. Thomas More Parish Hall, 2900 Kimball Ave.
MONDAY
Kwanzaa.
Business hours may differ because of the holidays.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Stitching Night Owls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For a full schedule and registration: manahattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 620 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
FRIDAY
Hours may differ because of New Year’s.
Family-Friendly Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday Crafternoon New Years Eve Party at 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Sounds of the Season: Song, Story and Space with Nate McClendon, 7-9 p.m.
Saxophonist Nate McClendon and vocalist Emily Thiesen will perform.
Suggested donation of $10. Pie from TheraPie, drinks, pottery and more will be available for sale.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Final Friday: Critical Mass Ride, 7 p.m.
Meet at the Riley County Courthouse, then take the bike ride the one-mile loop to Aggieville. Following the ride, meet and discuss issues facing bicyclists in Manhattan.
SATURDAY,
DEC. 31.
New Year’s Eve.
New Year’s Eve Celebration and KSU Watch Party, 10:45 a.m.
Photo props, a DJ and champagne. Bring your own food.
Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
K-State Football vs Alabama, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
New Orleans, Louisiana.
New Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Treats, drinks and a balloon drop at noon.
Tickets: $20 per child, mhkplaystudio.as.me.
MHK Play Studio, 910 Commons Place.
Noon Year’s Eve, 11 a.m.
Craft stations, dancing and a noon balloon drop.
Iron Clad Coworking, 427 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Little Apple NYE Celebration, noon-midnight.
An art showing from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sisters of Sound, live entertainers throughout Aggieville and the apple drop at midnight.
Aggieville.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Texas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Masquerade Ball: New Years Eve Party, 5 p.m.
Drink specials and a sparkling wine toast at midnight.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Family New Year’s Eve, 6:30 p.m.
Put on your pjs, decorate a party bag and make a celebration. Participate at Kids Midnight (8:30 p.m.) balloon drop.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 312 S. Third St.
Ring in 2023, 7 p.m.
BMP Trio will perform.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
New Year’s Eve Party, 7:30 p.m.
Walk the red carpet, pose for paparazzi photos and celebrate the new year.
Tickets: $60, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
David Spiker, Headlight Rivals, and the Box Turtles will perform. Jeremy Ricci, Ty Jones and Jason Salas will perform comedy throughout the night.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Nov. 14-Dec. 24.
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday, 12-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.