Brew to Shoe, 7 a.m.
8K and 4K and races.
Cost: $10-$30, brewtoshoe.com.
Poyntz Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Yard Art Classics Car Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join the club for the 30th annual event with antique, sports and classic cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.
Enter at 12th and Fremont streets.
Manhattan City Park.
Car auction, 9 a.m.-noon.
Mike’s Wrecker Service, 161 McDowell Creek Road.
Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m.
Meet the doctors, hear a brief health talk and walk around Anneberg Park with them. Pets welcome.
More information: walkwithadoc.org.
Stonecreek Family Physicians, 4101 Anderson Ave.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your car and look around with a cup of complimentary coffee and a donut.
Also Tread Talk: 1970 Plymouth Superbird at 11 a.m. Brain Strouts will discuss the racer for approximately 30 minutes. All ages welcome, regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Back-to-School Bash, 9:30 a.m.
Also Saturday Pick Your Project workshop at 6:30 p.m.; DIY Bench Workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; Kids Camp at 2 p.m. Tuesday; Teen Time Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday; FriYay! Pick Your Project at 7 p.m. Friday; and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
Beer garden, schnitzel and more.
Cost: $7.99-$19.99
Lazy T Ranch Adventures and Guest House, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Water Safari and Water Matters Day, noon-4 p.m.
Learn about the importance of water use through fun and educational activities. Funds raised through the event support water-related projects.
Free admission for children under 12 years old.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Also Matthew Mulnix, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Summer Splash, 4-6 p.m.
Come to the Milford State Park Splash Pad to beat the heat with the family.
No charge, but $5 per day vehicle park entry pass.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Reggae Night Party, 5 p.m.
Join the staff for a night of Caribbean music and Jamacian food.
Jammin Jamaican Food Truck will serve food until 9 p.m., and DJ S. Ranx will play vinyls from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Best Dressed awards given around 8:30 p.m.
No entry fee.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Theatre Auditions: Forever Plaid, 7-9 p.m.
Looking for four guys with great voices with an appreciation for classic barbershop quartet harmonies and melodies.
A musical comedy will follow Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie through their journey to become Forever Plaid.
Performances: Sept. 24-26, Oct. 1-3 and 8-10.
Fill out an audition form in advance: manhattanarts.org/148/Theatre-Auditions.
Also Monday, 7-9 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Yack and Yarn, 1:30-3 p.m.
Knitters and crocheters can meet and socialize while getting help with their projects.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Blood Drive, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
K-State College of Business, 1000 North Manhattan Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Also Food Truck Wednesdays, with local food trucks serving up dinner while shopping.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Beach Film Club: Animated Shorts, 7:30 p.m.
Watch the animated shorts in the Youtube playlist on the Beach Museum’s website, register, then join in on a discussion led by Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
No cost.
Via Zoom.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 per team, autniemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Live music: Linden Stueve Duo, 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7-10 p.m.
Get a mini slice of pie and cocktails to complement them. Pies include peach crumble, bourbon cherry cheesecake and lemon custard with lemon curd.
Tickets: $30, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Forest Fire, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Sailboat at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Hoo Haw, 7:30 p.m.
An evening celebrating the arts.
Tickets: $25, military and student, $20.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Aug. 22.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Just Tri It, 5 a.m.
The youth and adult triathlon will return to City Park.
Races vary per age group.
Packet pickup begins at 5 a.m., adult races begin at 6:30 a.m., youth races begin at 9:30 a.m. at City Park Pool.
Entry: $10-$45, jtimhk.com.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Sunset Viewing, NuPenn Toy Stands, 7:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket and watch the sunset as NuPenny emerges.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand. Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Shape Stories and Bovinian Sideshow.
Mary Gordon McFall’s art through printmaking and collage. McGall is a printmaker in Manhattan.
Also Rodney Hoover’s work from childhood memories on the farm. Hoover is a digital artist living in Saint George.
Through August 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Bill McCall.
Through Aug. 8.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Charlotte Nickel Abstracts.
Through Sept. 5.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting.
Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Officials will make sure car seats are installed correctly.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.