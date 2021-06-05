Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Grab a cup of coffee and a donut, then see all the cars in the lot.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-6 p.mm.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m.
Cost: $50 per team, with payouts to top three finishers.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Classical Guitar Brunch, 10 a.m.
Classical guitarist Joshua T. Merello will perform.
Also 1 p.m. at Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
Kids Kanvas: Shark, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lavender at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Blue Heron Sunset at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Make a Splash at 6 p.m. June 11; Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger at 10 a.m. June 12; and Paint and Sip: Mama Bear at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Namaste MHK, 10:30 a.m.
Autumn and Jayna from Chapter 5 Yoga will lead a class.
Cost: $20, which includes yoga and a beer or sangria.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Crisis Center Donation Drive, noon-7 p.m.
Drop off supplies for the Crisis Center. Items needed include women’s sanitary needs, diapers, and other infant and children supplies. A complete list is available at thecrisiscenterinc.org/donate. New items only. Cash donations should be done through the website.
Triangle Park, Aggieville.
Pet Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
Adoptable cats and dogs will be available through Purple Power Animal Welfare Society.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Live music: Megan Luttrell, 2-5 p.m.
Also Kyle Austin, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Saturday Crafternoon, 2 p.m.
Also DIY Raised Planter Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday; Kids Kamp at 10 a.m. Wednesday; Teen Time Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m.; and Porch Planter/Double Sided Porch Sign at 10 a.m. June 12.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Cars and Coffee Manhattan, 10 a.m.
Bring the car, truck, bike or whatever runs and see some others from around the area. Prizes for fan favorites.
Dunkin’, 409 McCall Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets. The Blue Sage Bar will be open from 4-8 p.m., offering on site beer, wine and soda. Card transactions only.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Wildflower Walk, 6:30 p.m.
Hike the 1.5 mile Butterfly Hill Trail at Konza Prairie, which is normally off-limits to the public. Attendees will be put into groups of 10, each group with a guide. See up to 50 different species of flowers.
Meet at the Konza Prairie headquarters. Tickets benefit the Konza Environmental Education Program.
Tickets: $10, free for Friends of the Konza Prairie.
TUESDAY
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
City Park, Larry Norvell Band Shell.
WEDNESDAY
Standing Summer Playdate, 9-10:30 a.m.
Bring the kids to the park for a standing playdate.
Frank Anneberg Park Playground.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get a punch on the punch card at each Bike Night to enter to win prizes.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
K-State Track and Field vs NCAA Outdoor Championships, 7 p.m.
Through June 12.
Eugene, Oregon.
THURSDAY
Adult and Teen Craft Night: Paint Your Pet!, 7 p.m.
Paint a portrait on an 8”x10” canvas board. Board, graphite pencil, acrylic paints and a paint brush provided. Ms. Jan will show how to transfer pet photos to the canvas.
Register, and for a full calendar of Manhattan Public Library events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Via Zoom.
FRIDAY
Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion, 6 p.m.
Open to all Manhattan High School graduates, no matter the graduation year. No tickets required. Car cruise and show begins in the MHS parking lot and ends in the lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill. Pick up a colored wristband and watch from the class “home” bar location.
Events through Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
Aggieville.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival, 4 p.m.
Live stream of two weekends of Bluegrass music through McCain Auditorium. Each day will have four acts, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for one day, a weekend or the entire festival.
Tickets: $30-$210+, mccain.k-state.edu.
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle. Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and June 18-20.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park, 8 p.m.
Live country music from Derek Calvin and the All Nighters.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m.
Featuring Corey Kent.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25+, thehatksu.com
Britt’s Farm, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Power of Produce Club will also host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
6,214 Miles.
See painter Rita Guile’s exhibit about how humankind and nature coincide.
Through June 26.
Strecker Nelson West Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
MAC Community Studios Exhibit.
See art from members of the painting and clay studios, among others.
Through July 3.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.