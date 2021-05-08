K-State Track and Field — Ward Haylett Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
Explore the Flint Hills Day, all day.
At the Discovery Center, learn about live raptors from the Milford Nature Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., do kids nature crafts all day and see live reptiles from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Off-site, partake in guided Konza Prairie Hikes from 9 a.m. to noon, or a Native Stone Scenic Byway Driving Tour with volunteer guides at select stops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular admission rates apply for on-site activities.
Map of the stops for the driving tour is available at flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Yard Art Classics Car Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cars in the park.
Manhattan City Park, 1101 Fremont St.
Mother’s Day Make and Take Card, 1-3 p.m.
Bring the kids to Center Court for a free craft to give to the special woman in their lives.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Open Board Games, 2-6 p.m.
Participants have access to the board game library or can bring games from home.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Live music: Megan Luttrell, 2-5 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Baylor, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also noon Sunday.
Waco, Texas.
KSU virtual spring choir concert, 7 p.m.
The K-State Concert Choir will present “A Missa Eclectica: Requiem For Our Time.” The show will honor those lost to COVID-19.
Tickets: k-state.edu/mtd/events.
Live music: Rise Again and Cody Moore, 10 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day
Free admission for mom, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mom gets in free with another paid admission. Special gifts available while supplies last.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Iris Day, 1-4 p.m.
Members of the Flint Hills Iris Society will be available to answer questions about caring for and planting irises during the bloom event.
No cost.
K-State University Gardens.
Mother’s Day Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Tuesday Afternoon Crafting at 1 p.m. Tuesday; DIY Bench Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; FriYay! At 6:30 p.m. May 14; and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. May 15.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in and grab a map at the Blue Sage Barn then hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sunscreen, water and bug spray if needed.
Blue Sage Bar with wine and beer open 4-8 p.m. Card only. No pets on trails.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: May Flowers, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Spring Forest at 6 p.m. May 14; Kids Kanvas: Froggy at 10 a.m. May 15; and Paint and Sip: Spring Barn at 6 p.m. May 15.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
TUESDAY
A Shakespeare Mock Trial, 5-6:30 p.m.
Don Hedrick’s Shakespeare students will have a mock trial for Caliban from “The Tempest” to gauge his guilt.
Viewers will serve as jurors and vote on the outcome.
Registration free but required: tinyurl.com/kstateshxp2021.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Wallet Wisdom, noon.
Learn tips for financial literacy.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Big 12 Outdoor Championship, all day.
Also May 15.
Manhattan.
K-State Graduate School and APDesign commencement, 9 a.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Veterinary Medicine commencement, 4 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 2 p.m. May 15.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Live music: Kolby Cooper and Corey Kent, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20 for GA, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State College of Arts and Sciences 2020 and 2021 commencement, 9 a.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Bayou Gatorcraw Fest, noon-6 p.m.
A festival for authentic cajun and creole food, as well as two stages with music to keep families entertained.
See the Wayne Goins Jazz Quartet, Grateful Dudes, a Karaoke Contest and more.
Blue Earth Plaza, 315 S. Third St.
K-State College of Education 2020 and 2021 commencement, 4 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State College of Health and Human Sciences 2020 and 2021 commencement, 7:30 p.m.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
MAC Watercolor Studio Exhibit.
See what the MAC Watercolor Studio created this year.
M-F, noon-5 p.m. Sat. 1-3 p.m.
Through May 29.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit at beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.