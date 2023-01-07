K-State Women’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Board Gaming, 1-6 p.m.
Bring games from home or play games from the games library for free.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
Beginner West Coast Swing, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Snowy Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Colorful Unicorn at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, and Paint and Sip: Winter Vignette at 6 p.m. Jan. 14.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Mini Sign Workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m.
Paranormal investigator and more Vicky Medium will do readings.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Auditions: The Illusion, 7 p.m.
Fill out an audition form, read through the pages and audition.
Also Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Anime Club at 3: 30 p.m. Tuesday, Basic Tech workshop at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Canning 101: Pickling Water Bath, 6-8 p.m.
The first in a four-part canning series. Classes will be every other week throughout January and February. Youth 14 or younger will need a parent helping.
Cost: $25, including all materials and canned items to take home.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Livestock Skillathon, 6:30 p.m.
Gary Fike with Riley County Extension will host. The focus of the program will be meat identification.
RSVP: garyfike@ksu.edu.
Riley County Office Building.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
THURSDAY
Coffee Shop Series: Farm Succession Planning, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Ashlee Westerhold, Director of K-State’s Office of Farm and Ranch Transition, will host. Refreshments available.
The Farmhouse, Riley, Kansas.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
BINGO Night, 7 p.m.
Support a local group and play a game of BINGO. The second and fourth Thursday each month.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, all day.
Topeka, Kansas.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
SATURDAY,
JAN. 14
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Cars and Cops, 2-4 p.m.
Riley County police officers will show a few of their cars, including the BearCat and the K9 unit.
Midwest Dram Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Beginner Waltz, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on EPSN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
In Motion Dance Company: Winter Showcase, 4 p.m.
Tickets: $10, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Films for Friends of Sunset Zoo: Sing 2, 5:30 p.m.
Film starts at 6 p.m. Come in pajamas, bring blankets, pillows and more to make watching cozier.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Live music: Jonnie W., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.