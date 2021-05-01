May Day.
K-State Track and Field at Texas A&M Alumni Muster, all day.
College Station, Texas.
K-State Track and Field at Rock Chalk Classic, all day.
Lawrence, Kansas.
K-State Women’s Rowing vs Sunflower Showdown, all day.
Kansas City, Kansas.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Walk and Talk: Mount Mitchell History and Heritage, 9 a.m.
Hear the story of Captain William Mitchell and the Beecher Bible and Rifle Colony, a group of abolitionists. Michael Stubbs, president of the Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, will guide.
Registration required by Friday at 5 p.m. Call 587-2726, in person or online: flinthillsdiscovery.org. Cost: $4 for FHDC members, $5 for non-members.
Second session at 11 a.m.
Mount Mitchell Heritage Prairie trailhead, 29377 Mitchell Prairie Lane, Wamego.
JW’s Hope Epilepsy Walk and 5K, 9 a.m.
Twelve-year-old JW Lister’s awareness and fundraiser event. All proceeds go to the Chelsea Hutchison Foundation.
Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K, 9 a.m.
Register: register.chronotrack.com/r/60771, gotrflinthills.org/5k, or the Facebook event for direct link. $20-$35/
K-State Office Park, 1800 Kimball Ave.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.
Grab a free cup of coffee and a donut and wander around the parking lot to look at the cars.
Also, Featured Car Talk: 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, 11 a.m. All-ages welcome event to discuss the classic car. Approximately 30 minutes.
Museum admission applies, members attend for free.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
2021 Libertarian Party of Kansas Convention, 9 a.m.
Business session, afternoon session and banquet with a keynote speaker. Business session is open to the public to observe, but only registered Kansas Libertarians may participate.
Tickets: $15-$71, lpks.org.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
MayFair 2021, 9 a.m.
Meet local holistic practitioners, farmers, artists and musicians.
WHOLEhealth MHK, 7840 E. Highway 24.
May Day DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 9:30 a.m.
Also Cinco de Mayo DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mother’s Day Mini at 6:30 p.m. May 7, and Bagels and Mimosas Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. May 8.
Select a design and wood stains, then receive step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of decor.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Kids Kanvas: Colorful Unicorn, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Red Tulips at 6 p.m. Saturday, Paints and Sip: Water Droplett at 4 p.m. Sunday, and Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains at 6 p.m. May 7.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Baby Animal Days, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Meet some farm babies, including chicks, ducklings, goat kids, calves and more. Onsite staff will assist human kids on the correct holding and petting techniques. Other activities will be open as well.
Tickets: $12-$17, aandhfarm.com.
Also Sunday.
A & H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival, 2-4 p.m.
Open to all ages. Bring a blanket or chair.
Fountain Garden of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 601 Poyntz Ave.
Happy Endings, 2:30 p.m.
Barrier-Free Theatre presents a live streamed play of seven dragonballs stolen from the dragons at the end of the world. Join the hunt to find them.
Watch: ksu.edu/mtd/theatre.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Texas Southern, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Elton Dan and the Rocket Band with Gypsies, Doves and Dreams, 7:30 p.m.
An Elton John tribute, as well as a tribute of Stevie Nicks.
Tickets: $35, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Jenilee and the Riders, 8 p.m.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Delta Sig Dogs, noon-4 p.m.
Fundraising event to support Purple PAWS, and a chance to meet a potential new member of the family.
Tickets: via the Facebook event, or classy.org/event/alpha-upsilon-delta-sig-dogs-2021/e331688
1100 Fremont St.
Piano Studio Recital, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, grab a map and hit the trails. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Auditions: One Act Play Festival, 7 p.m.
An evening of three one act plays need casts. Auditions are by appointment. All ethnicities and ages are encouraged to audition. Complete an online audition form: manhattanarts.org.
Also Tuesday.
Performance dates: June 25 and 26, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1420 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Fabulous Foliage, 6:30 p.m.
Learn about plants that shape a garden and deserve the attention flowers get. Link: johnson.k-state.edu.
Cost: $5.
Hosted by KSRE Johnson County.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Garden Hour: Herbs- From Seed to Seasoning, noon.
Cassie Homan, horticulture agent, Ashley Svaty, nutrition, food safety and health agent, both of Post Rock Extension District, will demonstrate how to grow and care for herbs, and how to add them to recipes. Presented live via Zoom.
Link: hnr.k-state.edu
Keb’ Mo’, 6 p.m.
Hear the Grammy award-winning music of Keb’ Mo’.
Also Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20. No replay, live stream only. mccain.k-state.edu.
Beach Film Club: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Watch Frida on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube or iTunes, then join for a virtual discussion of the 2002 film led by Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
Registration: beach.k-state.edu
THURSDAY
Grad Bash, 4 p.m.
Free food and prizes for K-State students graduating. Drive thru/walk thru.
K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 3 p.m. May 8.
Waco, Texas.
Dora Mae’s Comedy and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Jeremy Ricci, featuring Dustin Stentz, Tristan Newell and Aaron Scarborough.
Tickets: $15, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Spring 2021 In-A-Chord Concert, 7 p.m.
The A Capella group will perform songs from Dolly Parton, Sara Bareilles, Demi Lovato and more in its first concert since Fall 2019.
Tickets: $5, k-state.edu/mtd/events/
Also 8:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Faculty Artist Recital, 7:30 p.m.
David Pickering, organ, will perform.
All Faiths Chapel Auditorium.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Ward Haylett Invitational, all day.
Manhattan.
Explore the Flint Hills Day, all day.
At the Discovery Center, learn about live raptors from the Milford Nature Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., do kids nature crafts all day and see live reptiles from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Off-site, partake in guided Konza Prairie Hikes from 9 a.m. to noon, or a Native Stone Scenic Byway Driving Tour with volunteer guides at select stops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular admission rates apply for on-site activities. Map of the stops for the driving tour is available at flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.