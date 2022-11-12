Buttons and Bows, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Handcrafted items for sale.
Admission fee: $2.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Violin Music: Maureen Yuen, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, FriYAY!
Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Football vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox or FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Colorful Pumpkins, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Thanksgiving Turkey at 10 a.m. Nov. 19, and Paint and Sip: Twilight Pumpkins at 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Senior Piano Recital: Jasmine Bates, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Wrap It Up Opening Reception, 2-5 p.m.
Wrap It Up will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays, noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and as announced on weekends.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own mat.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Bass Recital: Brayden Smith, 3 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Guest Artist Piano Recital: Viktor Valkov, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Horn Studio Recital, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior Trombone Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
KSUnite, all day.
Through Wednesday.
For more information: k-state.edu/diversity-inclusion/ksunite/.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Pottorf Hall.
KSU Flute Ensemble and Trombone Choir Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Lingerie Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tickets: $10, foundation@mcfks.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Historic Summit, 6:45-8:30 p.m.
Discuss topics pertaining to historic preservation.
Free to the public.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Faculty Showcase Series: Grateful, 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $10-$30.
Trinity Presbyterian Church.
WEDNESDAY
Soul Food Dinner Fundraiser, 5:30 p.m.
Benefitting the Wonder Workshop.
Tickets: $20, wonderworkshop.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Volleyball vs Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Trumpet Ensemble and Horn Choir Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Bollywood Night, 5-10 p.m.
Henna artists, food, a movie screening and more.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Manhattan Youth Symphony Concert, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: The Blackbird Fields with Dave Spiker, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Festival of Trees, 6 p.m.
Live and silent auction.
Tickets: $55, festivaloftreesfhvc.square.site/.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs UTRGV, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ACT ONE: All Shook Up, 7 p.m.
Third through fifth graders will perform a 1955-inspired twist on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.
Tickets: $5, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Live theater: Oliver Jr., 7 p.m.
The junior version of the Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $8-$13, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY,
NOV. 19
K-State Football at West Virginia, TBD.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Cross Country vs NCAA Championship, TBD.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Tallgrass Tours: Pints and Pioneers, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Explore Council Grove Main Street and more.
Tickets: $24-$33, flinthillsdiscovery.org. Travel and tour fees covered, bring money for purchases and lunch.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Council Grove.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball at TCU, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Nov. 14-Dec. 24.
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday, 12-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Through November.
SNW, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through Dec. 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
Through Dec. 4.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.