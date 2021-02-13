Free Grocery Box, 10 a.m.
Boxes full of fresh food, including meat, dairy, produce and more, completely free to those attending. No registration required. Drive up, pop the trunk for contactless pickup. Walk-ups welcome.
Also 10 a.m. at the KSU Parking Lot near Memorial Stadium, D1 lot, south side.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road.
Kids Kanvas: Kid’s Owl, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Love Birds at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Love Showers at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Red and White Lillies at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Purple Dragon at 10 a.m. Feb. 20; and Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Galentine’s and Mimosas Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Be My Valentine Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Valentine’s Date Day Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday; DIY Bench Workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday; Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.; and Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
For more information, choices and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Denver, 10 a.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Track and Field at Iowa State Classic, noon.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Women’s Empowerment Self-Protection Seminar, 2 p.m.
Learn to keep yourself safe, including the fundamentals of Krav Maga. Girls and women age 15 or older. Parents must be present for minors.
Evolution Training Center, 601 S. Fifth St.
K-State Track and Field at Texas Tech Shootout, 3 p.m.
Lubbock, Texas.
Jim Brickman “Share the Love, LIVE!,” 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Best-selling solo pianist Jim Brickman will perform for a virtual audience with a portion of the ticket sales benefiting McCain Auditorium.
Also 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Tickets: $50. Mccain.k-state.edu.
M31 Acoustic live Valentine’s Show, 7-9 p.m.
Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, 7:30 p.m.
Hear the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist livestreamed.
Ticket buyers are granted 48-hour access to the stream in case they can’t join the livestream.
Cost: $15-$35. Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
SUNDAY
Valentine’s Day.
K-State Men’s Golf at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, all day.
Also Monday and Tuesday.
Mobile, Alabama.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
President’s Day
TUESDAY
Black Student Union Leadership Conference, 9 a.m.
High school and college students will learn leadership skills through breakout sessions.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
2021 Farmers’ Market direct-to-consumer virtual workshops, noon.
Learn food safety, mean and poultry regulations and taxation in lunch and learn sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the main workshop Friday at 8:30 a.m. Additional topics will include COVID-19 changes, senior farmers market nutrition and more.
Cost: $5. Register: fromthelandofkansas.com.
Inmates to Entrepreneurs, 6-7 p.m.
Week two of an eight-week course designed for felons working from a low amount of capital. Free hot meal provided following the class.
Be Able Community, 205 S. Fourth St.
Keep Your Cool book discussion, 7-8 p.m.
The first of two discussions on Sarah Jaquette Ray’s book “A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet.” Discuss reactions and what local changes can be made. Copies available to check out from the Hale Library Help Desk or the second floor Reference Desk in Manhattan Public Library.
Via Zoom.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Kansas, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN/2, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Educate Kansas Virtual Career Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Meet hiring representatives realtime from multiple school districts across the state. Register to attend, see participating school district and learn more: careereco.com
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
THURSDAY
A Drive through Manhattan’s African American History, 1-2 p.m.
Join Cheryl Collins discuss some of the places and people who were part of the the history of Manhattan, online.
Cost: $10. Register: ufmprograms.org.
Livestream lecture: “Waylande Gregory and Cowan Pottery Studio,” 5:30 p.m.
Join Greg Hatch discuss Gregory’s accomplishments from 1928 to 1931.
No cost. Via Zoom.
Register in advance: beach.ksu.edu
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages eight through 14-years-old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant. Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, 1 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oregon State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: FloSports, KMAN.
Surprise, Arizona.
Intro to Adobe Photoshop, 1:30 p.m.
Review some basic uses of the software, as well as other applications for videos, publication and more.
Join stream: events.k-state.edu
Reading by author Sean Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Author of “Dangerous Goods” and “Blood Ties and Brown Liquor” will do a reading, sponsored by the Department of English.
Registration free, but required: tinyurl.com/seanhillkstate
Coffee Hour: Kazakhstan, 4 p.m.
International Student and Scholar Services host coffee hour series for students to grab some coffee and join a live Zoom program to learn about the geography and culture of a new country each time.
For more information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Josh Ward acoustic trio with Jake Bush, 7 p.m.
Tickets: general admission, $10. Thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Film: Bill and Ted Face the Music, 7 p.m.
Online link registration information available closer to the day of the event.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Bring a Date to the Zoo. Buy one full admission ticket, get another free.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St. February 1 through February 28.