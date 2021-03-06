Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Kids Kanvas: Turtle, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Pride Lake at 6 p.m. March 5; Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur at 10 a.m. March 6; and Paint and Sip: Purple Forest at 6 p.m. March 6.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. March 6.
Pick your project or design, then receive step-by-step instructions to complete a new piece of decor. Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Ye Olde Painting Competition, 11 a.m.
Bring in your best painted model or models of any brand and leave it for the week for judging. Three categories: Individual Small (Base size smaller than 40 mm), Individual Large (base size is larger than 50 mm) and Scenic (multiple models on a scenic base). Judging criteria include preparation, smoothness, neatness, color, shading, detail and basing. Winners receive $25 store credit.
Goblin Games, 1304 Westloop Place.
Live music: Justin Fowler, 2-5 p.m.
Also, No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Maximum groups of four people. Masks required when moving indoors, but not while seated.
No cost.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Buser Family Park.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: FS Oklahoma/FS Kansas City, K-State Sports Network.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Auditions: The Three Musketeers, 7-9 p.m.
Auditions by appointment, open to anyone ages 16 and older. Complete an audition form online to schedule. Stage fighting is part of the show and will be taught.
Performance dates: April 23-25 and April 30-May 2.
Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Spartan Collegiate, all day. Also Tuesday.
Sea Island, Georgia.
Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic, 4:30 p.m.
Open to kids in fourth through sixth grades who would like to learn more about mowing, mower safety and the business. Snacks provided. Masks required. Registration required by March 5.
Pottorf Hall, 1710 Avery Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. South Dakota State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also Wednesday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Big 12 Championship, TBD.
Also Thursday, March 12 and 13.
Kansas City, Missouri.
Resume Reboot with Ashley Watkins, 4 p.m.
Community members can improve their resume in a workshop hosted by a Nationally Certified Resume Writer and Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Lip Sync Battle, 7 p.m.
Watch challengers and vote on your favorite performances. Audience members have an opportunity to win prizes.
Via Zoom. For ID and password: kstateupc.com/our-events/
Beach Film Club: Bimonthly Film Series, 7:30 p.m.
This week: Shorts by Women from the Silent Era.
Stream the six videos by directors Dorothy Davenport, Lois Weber and Mabel Normand on YouTube before the discussion.
For registration and videos: beach.k-state.edu. On the event page, there will be a link to the playlist of the videos on YouTube.
THURSDAY
Intermediate Bike Maintenance, 6 p.m.
Learn more about fixing and maintaining a bike.
In person or via Zoom.
Tickets: alpineshopevents.com. Cost: $1-$5.
The Pathfinder, 304 Poyntz Ave.
Zoom Book Discussion: “Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh, 7 p.m.
Nicolas Shump will lead the discussion on the New York Times Bestselling novel about growing up in rural Kansas during the 1980s and 1990s. The library has several copies to check out at the second floor reference desk.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs NCAA Indoor Championships, all day.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Texas Tech, all day.
Lubbock, Texas.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Northern Illinois, noon.
Watch, listen: KMAN.
Houston, Texas.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 13
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Live music: Curtis Grimes, 7 p.m.
Tickets: thehatksu.com. GA, $10.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Taj Mahal and Phantom Blues Band with Jon Cleary, 8 p.m.
A night of funk and the blues.
Tickets: $18-$80. mccain.k-state.edu/events
Via livestream.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses. After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
The Rhythm of the Dance.
Purchase tickets through McCain and watch The National Dance Company of Ireland’s performance at home. The performance combines traditional dance and music with modern stage technology.
Tickets: $20.50. Mccain.k-state.edu. A portion of ticket sales returns to McCain.
Through March 19.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit.
For information and reservations: thevollandstore.com
Through April 25.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Invisible Lines.
Printmaker Katharina Bossmann presenters her MFA show illuminating and questioning boundaries people set for themselves.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through March 19.
“In search of light and Simplicity”
Cassias Gallery, Regnier Hall.
Through April 9.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages 8 through 14 years old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant.
Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.” Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com