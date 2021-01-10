Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Calm Winter Sunset, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Jack Frost at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Winter Silence at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Winter Tree at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: starts at $32. For information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Auditions: As You Like It, 7-9 p.m.
Try out to bring this Shakespeare classic to life on stage. Rosalind flees her uncle’s court with her cousin Celia when a case of mistaken identities causes some confusion and comedy.
Looking for a cast of 12, open to ages 15+. Masks required.
Performance dates: Feb. 19-21 and Feb. 26-28.
Auditions also held Jan. 11 from 7-9 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Laundry Love, 4-9 p.m.
Do up to five loads of laundry per person at no cost.
Enhanced Covid-19 precautions in place.
Sud’s Y’r Duds Laundromat, 1453 Anderson Ave.
Teen Zoom Gaming Hour: Among Us, 5-6 p.m.
Teens in grades six through twelve will play the popular game and receive an Among Us Grab Bag with snacks, drinks and other supplies. No seats remaining, waitlist available. Register: mhklibrary.org.
Manhattan Public Library, online.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wine and Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Join Casey from Orange Sky Yoga for a funny night of relaxation and drinks. Yoga will be indoors with enough space to socially distance from other attendees.
Cost: $5 per guest. Bring a yoga mat if desired.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
THURSDAY
Online Adult and Teen Craft Night: 2021 Vision Board, 7-8 p.m.
Create a vision board with goals, ideas, thoughts and dreams for the year.
Basic materials and ideas provided.
Register: mhklibrary.org.
Manhattan Public Library, online event.
FRIDAY
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday and DIY Doormat Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SATURDAY
K-State Track and Field vs KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, all day.
Manhattan.
Off Road Education Course, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Learn the basics, including safety, preparation, spotter training, proper recovery techniques, trail etiquette and more.
Driver and passenger must have valid driver’s licenses to attend. No one under age 15 will be permitted to attend. Classroom instruction begins at 8 a.m. Complimentary lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon and then hit the trails the rest of the afternoon.
Minimum vehicle requirements: 4WD Lo, factory or aftermarket recovery points and roll bars for removable top vehicles.
Registration: offroadnomads.net. Once class is filled (40 people, 20 rigs), people will be waitlisted.
Randolph VFW, 110 W. Randolph St., Randolph.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, K-State Sports Network.
Austin, Texas.
Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Pianos plays classics, dance music, country, jazz standards and current hits, a perfect event for 20-somethings and older.
Tickets: columbiantheatre.com
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
M31 Live, 9 p.m.
See M31 Full Band at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 2468.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma STate, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Free Covid-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
CiCo Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Winter Reading Challenge.
Register on the Manhattan Public Library’s website to log reading time or download the free tracking app to log time from your phone. Receive a free book for completing six of the eight winter reading “badges.”
Kids through adults.
January 1-31.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting.
Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.