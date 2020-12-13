Emily Porter
Contributing writer
TODAY
Elf, 2 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs.
Featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and December 20 at 2 p.m.
Columbian Theatre,
521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Tis the Season, 4 p.m.
Cost: $32.
For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Ames, Iowa.
THURSDAY
Free Covid-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4-H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
Also December 21, 28 and January 7.
CiCo Park.
A Virtually Celtic Christmas, 7:30 p.m.
A concert featuring traditional carols, ancient Gaelic hymns and classic carols.
Tickets: $25-$50. mccain.k-state.edu
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa State, TBD.
Listen: K-State Sports Network.
Ames, Iowa.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Truck, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Santa Stuck in Chimney at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Let Us Adore Him at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also, Polar Express Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Saturday DIY at 6 p.m., and Double Sided Porch Side or Planter Box at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information or registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Elf, 7:30 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Baylor, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Wrap It Up! Art Exhibit and Sale.
See and purchase artwork from over 90 artists, almost all local to the region.
Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays; noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; as announced Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays. Appointments: 537-4420.
Only 10 shoppers are allowed inside at a time, so sign in upon arrival.
Through December 24.
Manhattan Arts Center.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Sundays.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.