Kids Kanvas: Turtle, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Baby Owl at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Pride Lake at 6 p.m. March 5; Kids Kanvas: Dinosaur at 10 a.m. March 6; and Paint and Sip: Purple Forest at 6 p.m. March 6.
Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and Saturday Crafternoon at 2 p.m. March 6.
Pick your project or design, then receive step-by-step instructions to complete a new piece of decor. Costs vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Baylor, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Waco, Texas.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Western Michigan, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Also noon Sunday.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery.
Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Loving Our Differences online storytime, all week.
Preschoolers through second graders are encouraged to join Ms. Hannah and her pupper friend as they read about kindness and not being afraid of people who look and act differently than yourself.
Via YouTube.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Paying for College as a Diverse Student panel, 7 p.m.
Learn about different ways to pay for college with four student panelists and Powercat Financial.
One attendee will win a $100 VISA gift card. In person attendees will also receive a snack bag.
Register: tinyurl.com/1mhgv1zs or events.k-state.edu.
Also available on Zoom.
Oneok Room, Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Culinary Kids’ Club, 5:30 p.m.
Class meets online for kids ages eight through 14-years-old who are interested in learning from skilled instructors how to chop, mix, roll and more. Class meets via Zoom. Recipes, ingredients and equipment list provided in advance. Class meets each Thursday through March 25.
Cost: $30 per class or $150 for the series per participant.
Includes a copy of “The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs.”
Pick up ingredients at Hy-Vee customer service prior to class.
Registration: mhkprd.com
K-State Volleyball vs Texas State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Manhattan.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Eastern Illinois, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Coffee Hour: Sri Lanka, 4 p.m.
Join international students as they showcase their home countries.
Login details: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Via Zoom.
Dueling Pianos, 7:30 p.m.
Hear Heartland Pianos play classics, dance music, current hits and more.
Tickets: $140 for a four-person table and $210 for a six-person table.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Fruit Tree Pruning Presentation, 1 p.m.
Discuss fruit tree pruning for maximum production.
13999 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Randolph.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Park.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses. After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
The Rhythm of the Dance.
Purchase tickets through McCain and watch The National Dance Company of Ireland’s performance at home. The performance combines traditional dance and music with modern stage technology.
Tickets: $20.50. Mccain.k-state.edu. A portion of ticket sales returns to McCain.
Through March 19.
RESET: MFA group exhibition.
See works from Sepideh Badakhshanian (photography), Katrin Bossman (printmaking), Michael Burke (printmaking), Makenzie Burmeister (ceramics), Shea Kister (ceramics), Elena Masrour (painting), Hailey Quick (printmaking) and Bryan Raymundo (printmaking).
Free admission. Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Capacity is set to eight at a time.
Feb. 25-March 4.
Mark A. Chapman Gallery, Willard Hall, K-State Campus.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Invisible Lines.
Printmaker Katharina Bossmann presenters her MFA show illuminating and questioning boundaries people set for themselves.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through March 19.
Two Weeks, Two Cases.
Photographer Luke Townsend presents his show documenting the first two weeks of the pandemic in Manhattan.
Edelman Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through March 19.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
