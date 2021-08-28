SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
KAWnsas Fest, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Cars, music, cornhole and more.
First Street, St. George.
Kids Kanvas: Lady Bugs, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Purple Frog at 4 p.m. Sunday; Kids Kanvas: Magical Wizard at 10 a.m. Sept. 4; and Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. Sept. 4.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Outdoor Kansas Kids Day, 10 a.m.
Free entry to the park for water slides, archery, kayaks and more. Free lunch also.
Schedule of times on the Facebook event.
River Pond State Park.
Konza Scout Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Live demonstrations and exhibits by hundreds of scouts of all ages of the Coronado Area Council.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
PetSmart Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 308 S. Seth Child Road.
Live music: No Bow Tie, 2-5 p.m.
Also Justin Fowler, 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Water Fest: Wildcat Creek Series, 4-6 p.m.
A family-friendly engagement fair at a shaded site, with hands-on activities and information from a variety of community organizations.
Also Wildcat Creek Panel Series: Love Your Watershed, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The final of the three-part series on watersheds highlighting efforts in education and access from across the region. Panel members include Susanne and Cora Glymour; Stephen Bridenstine of the Flint Hills Discovery Center; Alfonso Leyva of MHK Parks and Recreation and the Kansas Wildlife Federation NE Director; Courtney Masterson of Native Lands LLC; and Dru Clarke, a retired MHS instructor.
Bring a chair or blanket. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, Walnut Pond, 1111 Wildcat Creek Road.
Back to School Bash and Corn Hole Tournament, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
The 80s cover band Undercover will perform. Some seating available, but bring a chair if desired. Bring a phone or flash light to get to and from seating.
Double elimination-style corn hole tournament, with top two teams receiving a payout.
Cash bar available.
Tickets: $10 in advance, plus $10 per person for the tournament.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Live music: Two Timers, 6:30 p.m.
Dinner by Mindy’s Snack Shack.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live Music on the Dock: Jason Callahan, 7-11 p.m.
No outside food or drinks. Food special: jerk chicken sandwiches.
Wildcat Marina, 8220 Spillway Marina Road.
Play Music on the Porch Day, 7-9:30 p.m.
Local musicians make their debut as Fiddler’s Dream. Featuring Alice Boyle, Bob Atchison and Derrick Doty on fiddle; Melissa Atchison on guitar; Robert Rosenburg on guitar and banjo; and Car Reed on double bass.
Bring a lawn chair and set up on Robert and Alice’s front lawn.
403 N. 16th St.
Charcuterie Board Workshop with Sunflower Spreads, 7 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Fairy Garden Workshop at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 and Saturday Pick Your Project at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Workshop in the Park, 10:30 a.m.
Lunch and family fun follow the service by Westview Community Church. Bring chairs or blankets, but bleacher seating will also be available.
City Park.
Blood Drive, noon-5:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Come check out what’s under the hoods of select vehicles. Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. North Alabama, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Clarksville, Tennessee.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Pioneer Women Yoga with Emily Wagner, 4:30-6:30pm
Jessa Voos of Chapter Five Yoga will lead an all-levels yoga session, followed by a discussion by a guest speaker from the community. This session, hear from Emily Wagner, executive director of the Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc.
Bring your own yoga mat. No cost.
Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek.
Riley County Livestock Association Summer Tour, 5-6:30 p.m.
All RCLA members, families and prospective members are invited for a tour of Pacheco Beef Retail Facility, followed by supper. Gather at Pacheco Beef at 5 p.m., tour begins at 5:15 p.m. Makss required inside the facility while touring. Bring lawn chairs for supper.
Pacheco Beef, Alma.
Church Homemade Ice Cream Social, 5-7 p.m.
Join the Walsburg Lutheran Church for homemade ice cream and pie, sloppy joes, chips, team and lemonade. Freewill donation benefits the children’s Sunday School.
Walsburg Lutheran Church, 12351 Union Road, Leonardville.
Arts on the Green, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Live music from local musicians, art for sale from local community artists and homemade treats. Crafting activities for kids and more available, too. Come and go, or bring a lawn chair. Donations benefit Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas.
Corner of Juliette and Houston streets.
Theatre auditions: The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7-9 p.m.
This is not a musical, but a comedy about a musical. A mystery gets solved in the nick of time. Complete an audition form in advance on the MAC website. Looking for five men and five women, ages 16 and older.
Performances: Oct. 1-3 and 8-10.
Also 7-9 p.m. Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Yack and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Bring your project and talk while working around others.
Also Fall Dungeons and Dragons Campaign, 5-7 p.m. Friday. For ninth through 12th grade students.
For more events and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Mentalist Matt the Knife, 7-8 p.m.
Matt The Knife will entertain with his magic and improvisation.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Garden Hour: Basics of Growing Berries in Kansas, noon-1 p.m.
Rebecca McMahon, Sedgwick County horticulture extension agent, will discuss the basic growth habits and care of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, and the environmental concerns that might cause problems.
Register: events.k-state.edu, ksre-learn.com/KStateGardenHour.
Via Zoom.
THURSDAY
Kansas Big Boy Steam Engine Stop, 2:30-2:50 p.m.
Stand at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks. Hearing protection is recommended for small children.
South Manhattan Avenue crossing.
Livestream: Student Welcome, Common Work of Art, K-State First Book Celebration, 5:30 p.m.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Denver, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com
Denver, Colorado.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, Sunny 102.5, kstatesports.com.
Santa Barbara, California.
Live music: Wade Bowen, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15 for general admission, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Football vs. Stanford, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
Also vs. San Diego State at 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, Sunny 102.5, k-statesports.com.
Santa Barbara, California.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Charlotte Nickel Abstracts.
Through Sept. 5.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Chris Willey.
Through Oct. 9.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kyle Selley and Ben Parks and Otto Chanyakorn.
In Kirmser Gallery: Saturated Subconscious by Ben Parks and Kyle Selley.
In the Clarenburg Foyer: Ambience by Otto Chanyakorn.
Through Sept. 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.