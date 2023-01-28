Strecker Nelson West Gallery has taken it back to where it all started with its recent move in the downtown area.
The art gallery, which is now at 328 Poyntz Ave., represents Kansas and regional artists through painting, print, drawing, mixed media, sculpture and jewelry.
“Our focus is Flint Hills landscapes,” said Alyn Pennington West, who owns the gallery with her husband, Kevin. “We have a number of artists that do paint the Flint Hills and other landscapes.”
Julie Strecker started the art gallery in 1980, establishing it at 330 Poyntz Ave. It later moved to the second floor at 406 ½ Poyntz Ave, where it remained for 22 years. The gallery had a ribbon cutting this week to celebrate its move.
“We’ve come back where she started it all,” West said.
West and gallery manager Amy Rintoul said one of the reasons Strecker Nelson West moved was because of a lack of accessibility and not being seen by the public.
“People weren’t finding us unless we put the sign board out,” Rintoul said.
With the relocation, West said they plan on keeping the gallery the same.
“We represent a lot of artists and one reason we can do that is we are the only gallery in town, because many galleries have, ours included, exclusive representation,” West said. “Most of the artists we represent do not have representation within 100 miles.
One of the things that Strecker Nelson West focuses on is personalized service.
“We bring artwork out to people’s homes,” West said. “We want to help them find the piece that they’re going to love and pass on to their children.”
When it comes to selecting the artists, West said she chooses them based on what she thinks will sell.
“I know what’s probably going to sell, and I also know what’s probably not going to sell,” West said. “I look at every submission but most submissions I have to say no to because it’s not right for my clientele or it’s too much like an artist I already represent.”
West said previous owner Jay Nelson, who ran the business with his wife, Barbara, did an amazing job getting the best artists. She said she inherited the relationships.
“He introduced me to a lot of artists, and we represent many of the same artists that he represented,” West said. “My first priority is always of course to the artists I already represent.”
Unlike a museum, an art gallery sells their art pieces. West said selling pieces is how they stay in business. Before an item is sold, the artist tells West how much they want to sell it for and an agreement is made on what percentage each party receives from the profit.
“We couldn’t do it without the artists. We couldn’t do it without our clients,” West said. “We get really happy when you take something home.”
The first show in the new location will start Feb. 11, and it will feature work by painter Carol McCall.