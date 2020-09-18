A crowd gathered in Washington, D.C. Thursday evening to honor and dedicate a long-awaited memorial to America’s 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, an Abilene native who also served as supreme commander of Allied Forces during World War II.
The memorial, which cost $150 million in federal money and was designed by the firm of famed architext Frank Gehry, features bronze sculptures of the president, created by Sergey Eylanbekov, at different periods of his life, from a young boy raised in small-town Abilene to the revered president that people credit for bringing stability to the U.S. after World War II. It stands near the National Mall and Air and Space Museum.
Eisenhower was a five-star general and led the D-Day invasion that turned the tide of the war against Nazi Germany.
He served two presidency terms and died in 1969, where he is now buried in Abilene.
Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), chairman of the Eisenhower Memorial Commission, said at the dedication ceremony that he hoped the new memorial could serve as a reminder of hope and tenacity.
“This memorial teaches us that through all the darkness, there is light,” Roberts said, “and this memorial comes at exactly the right time to provide some light in troubling times.
“As we look to the entrance of the memorial to that teenage boy from small-town Kansas looking back at us, we see the hopes of all young men and women as they imagine their future: a reminder that we still have within us our own dreams, and that liberty and freedom make it possible for us to find our way, to pursue those hopes and dreams, and to seize the opportunities before us.”
Samantha Kenner, communications director for the Eisenhower Presidential Library, said in a statement that the erection of the memorial mirrors Eisenhower’s rise in reputation as president.
“A national memorial in the nation’s capital — an honor bestowed on only seven former presidents — portends well for Ike’s future estimation,” she said. “Appreciation for the two-term president is founded on his character and his accomplishments. Ike was a caring, steadfast, compassionate, farsighted, future-oriented leader.”
Kenner said the museum has shifted its programs about the president to online platforms to include virtual activities, tours and online exhibits. It recently redesigned its exhibits in 2018 and 2019 to include more interactive, digital displays of the man’s life.