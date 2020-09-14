Police have arrested a second man in connection with a double homicide in May.
Officers in Radcliff, Kentucky, on Wednesday arrested Nathaniel “Nook” Roderick Holmes, 21, of Junction City, on a Geary County District Court warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.
Alabama police had already arrested another man, Dontavion Wright, 18, of Talladega, Alabama, in early June. He is confined in Geary County on a $2 million bond.
The charges are related to the May 7 deaths of two Junction City men, Dillon Spencer, 21, and Aaron Villareal, 19.
JCPD responded to reports of shots fired at 805 W. 11th St. at 1:50 a.m., and police found Spencer and Villareal dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Holmes is confined at the Hardin County, Kentucky, jail on a $2 million bond, but officials will soon transport him back to Geary County.
The Western Kentucky Regional Fugitive Task Force, Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Marshal Service all assisted in locating and arresting the men.