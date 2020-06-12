The search for missing alligators in Manhattan continued Friday as one evaded capture.
A passerby first spotted an alligator in Wildcat Creek along Linear Trail Wednesday afternoon. Officials believe it is one of the two approximately 5-foot-long American alligators stolen from Manhattan Reptile World on the evening of June 5.
The Manhattan parks and recreation department closed Linear Trail from South Manhattan Avenue to Pecan Circle along the creek as people attempt to capture the animal.
Deb Watkins, director of the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, which handles animal control, said animal control and Riley County police officers are managing public safety while they leave the wrangling to the reptile store owners.
“We’re going to let the owners of the alligators catch them because obviously they know how to handle them,” she said. “They’re the experts.”
The gator was spotted again late Friday morning, which is when alligators typically comes out of the water to bask in the sun.
Officials have not seen and don’t know the location of the second alligator.
Animal control officers set a live trap the first night the alligator was spotted, which they checked every hour, but the effort was unsuccessful. Watkins said officers are thinking of trying to lure it out with food on a hook, and someone is essentially out in the area watching for the animal throughout the day and night.
Watkins said the alligator they’ve seen, which is the smaller of the two and female, isn’t too much of a threat to the public, but they want to catch it as soon as possible.
As for the alligator itself, Watkins said the creature has access to plentiful food sources in the creek, so it could survive for quite a while though not through the winter if it ever got to that point.
Once recovered, the alligator will return to the reptile store where it had been on display. Though illegal to own an alligator of this size privately, the store has a zoo license to own the animals.
The pair comprises a male and a female alligator. One was rescued from a pool at a private residence in Kansas City and the other from a bathtub at a residence in Manhattan.
Adult American alligators typically can grow up to 10 to 15 feet in length.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact them or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com/353 or 785-539-7777.