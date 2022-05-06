Riley County commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved allowing more time for short-term rental owners to comply with new rules.
The commission passed an amendment to land development regulations for unincorporated areas of Riley County. In meeting documents, officials are giving short-term rental property owners until May 5, 2023, to get rentals into compliance with entry and exit regulations.
According to the new regulations, a room in short-term rental properties, such as those on websites like Vrbo or Airbnb, should not be used as a bedroom without two independent points of entry and exit.
Owners also need to obtain a license to operate a short-term rental in Riley County. Previously, the county didn’t have short-term rental regulations in its development code.
Officials also struck some language from setback requirements.
Other business
Commissioners approved an annual review of the Riley County solid waste plan for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The plan was created in 2019.
According to Amanda Webb, Riley County planning director, updating the committee membership list was the only change made.
Webb also talked about a battery recycling education program after experiencing problems with improper vape disposal.
Webb said some trash companies have experienced fires because of people throwing away batteries. She said e-cigarettes and vapes have small batteries in them that cannot be thrown away that have caused some fires.
Meeting documents say that to dispose of batteries properly is to tape the terminals (contact points) to keep them from linking to generate fire. The best tape to use is clear packing tape because it helps local household hazardous waste facility can sort them. It also says to tape all button or coin-shaped batteries and lithium/lithium-ion. After taping, place them into a container and take them to the local household hazardous waste facility open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 6245 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Noxious Weed Director Michael Boller gave an update on his department. He said because of wind and strong winds, the department is behind on spraying weeds but will get caught up. He also said workers are beginning to mow this month. He also said there are chemicals available for people to buy.