An 87-year-old Riley County woman has died after testing positive for the coronavirus Nov. 3.
The woman died Nov. 24, officials said. She was a resident at Leonardville Nursing Home. Officials are not releasing any more information about the woman. Two people have died associated with the latest outbreak at the nursing home.
This is the 15th coronavirus-related death in the county.
Overall, Riley County added 136 new cases of the coronavirus since Monday. That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic in March to 3,564. Of those, 436 are active, 3,113 are recovered and 15 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
On Friday, the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) identified Good Shepherd Hospice as a new outbreak in the county. There are 12 total outbreaks in Riley County:
- Alpha of Clovia at K-State: two active, seven recovered
- Beta Sigma Psi at K-State: zero active, five recovered
- K-State football team: three active, 74 recovered
- K-State track and field and cross country team: zero active, 27 recovered
- Leonardville Nursing Home: zero active, 11 recovered, two fatalities
- Via Christi Village: 10 active, nine recovered, one fatality
- Oct. 17 wedding: zero active, 42 recovered
- Crèche: zero active, seven recovered
- Alpha Chi Omega: zero active, five recovered
- K-Stat Urgent Care: 12 active, five recovered
- Stonecreek Family Physicians: seven active, zero recovered
- Good Shepherd Hospice: zero active, seven recovered
Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan is caring for eight positive patients and two people under investigation for the virus, as of Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 5,224 new cases, 97 hospitalizations and 26 deaths since Wednesday. On Friday, KDHE recorded a total of 153,021 cases, 5,018 hospitalizations and 1,529 deaths statewide.
Geary County recorded 124 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 962, according to KDHE. KDHE reported Pottawatomie County's total increased by 27 cases to 676.