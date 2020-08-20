Riley County is set to spend $1.62 million on coronavirus-related expenses — supplies, equipment and staffing — using federal relief money.
Riley County commissioners Thursday unanimously approved purchasing coronavirus testing kits, personal protective equipment, a mobile swabbing station, a power-loading system and CPR devices for EMS, and more.
This purchase is covered through funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Riley County received a total of almost $15 million in federal funding distributed through the state government.
The biggest expense is $860,000 for testing kits, said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. The kits come from Abbott Laboratories, according to the county memo.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of $195,633 for power-loading systems for patients; $100,000 for personal protective equipment (PPE); $25,000 for a mobile swab station; and $75,000 for equipment for the county swabbing and respiratory clinic, among other purchases.
The PPE, including masks, shields and gowns, will be distributed to county health care providers.
“That’s for all of us, for the whole community,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said there is an adequate amount of PPE in the community right now, but she wants to make sure there is enough in the future.
“Things progress, and we want to make sure we have enough,” she said.
Gibbs said these requests came from the health department and EMS department.
Riley County Fair
The Riley County Fair saw a 21.4% decrease in exhibits from 2020 to 2019.
There were 452 fewer exhibits entered at the Riley County Fair in 2020 compared to 2019, which is a reduction of 21.4%. In 2020, there were 1,656 exhibits. In 2019, Riley County had 2,108 total exhibits, according to data provided Gary Fike, county extension director. Fike said the fair’s financial loss estimation is $65,000 to $75,000, which does not include the loss of rodeo ticket sales.
The amount of participation in projects changed from 2019 to 2020 as well, including people showing more swine, sheep, horses and meat goats, according to the county memo. On the other hand, Fike said there was less project participation with dairy goats, rabbits, photography, foods and beef cattle, among others.
Overall, however, Fike said he thought the fair went well, considering the circumstances surrounding the fair from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It turned out better than I thought,” he said. “That’s due to good volunteers and a fantastic staff.”