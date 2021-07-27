A Randolph man died Sunday morning following a crash north of Randolph.
Adam Lee Samuelson, 38, died after a semi struck his vehicle Sunday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Russell William Peterson, 81, was driving the semi east on Green Randolph Road at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Samuelson was driving north on U.S. Highway 77. Peterson failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Samuelson on the driver’s side of his 2006 Acura. They came to rest in the ditch northeast of the intersection.
Samuelson was transported to Stormont Vail and later died. Peterson suffered no apparent injuries.