The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has suspended some of its services and activities until further notice because of coronavirus concerns.
These temporary suspensions include fingerprinting services, citizen ride-alongs, sheriff’s office tours, speaking engagements with large groups, vehicle identification inspections and jail volunteer services and visitations.
Sheriff Shane Jager said in a statement that when possible, the office will be practicing social distancing of at least six feet and deputies responding to service calls will gather information outside of residences.
“The information that is being provided to the sheriff’s office is ever changing,” Jager said. “We are committed to keeping the citizens informed on how best we can serve and protect the public during this time.”