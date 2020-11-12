As the holiday season continues and the itch to get outside and enjoy the last few weeks of nice weather persists, there are plenty of ways to get out this weekend, responsibly.
There is also plenty of holiday shopping to do this time of year, and shopping local businesses and artists can be an easy way to support them and the local economy.
Wrap It Up begins at the Manhattan Arts Center at noon Saturday, where over 90 artists will have their works featured and, with a few exceptions, all are local to the region. Swing through the gallery, with masks and following proper social distancing protocols, and see what the local creatives have cooked up this year.
Aside from Thanksgiving Day, the exhibit will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday, noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and weekend hours to be determined.
Here’s a look at some area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Lecture: “Wayande Gregory and the New York World’s Fair,” 5:30 p.m.
Robert W. Rydell, professor of American Studies at Montana State University, will discuss the art deco sculptor and the sculptures in context with the1930s New York fair’s theme, “The World of Tomorrow.”
Free via zoom. For more information, visit beach.k-state.edu
Wayne Alexander student piano recital, 7 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members including performers, so arrive early.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
“One Dead, One Dying,” 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Jerry Jay Cranford, associate professor of theatre.
Set in Springfield, Missouri in the 1930s, surrounding the Young Brothers Massacre.
Presented by K-State Theatre’s Kansas Theatre Works Podcast.
Visit k-state.edu/mtd/theatre for more information.
Winter Dance Concert, 7:30 p.m.
The virtual show will feature jazz, modern and tap choreography developed by K-State dance faculty. Guest artists from New York City’s Sokolow Theatre/Dance.
No cost, but registration required.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Website: k-state.edu/mtd/dance/
FRIDAY
International Coffee Hour: Iran, 4 p.m.
Student presenters share thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
All members of the K-State and Manhattan communities welcome to receive free fresh fruits and vegetables, while supplies last.
Participants should enter from Kimball Avenue no earlier than 3:30 p.m. See the event on the K-State Recreational Services Facebook page for information on how to drive-through the event.
Peters Recreation Complex C-1 parking lot.
K-State Soccer vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Thankful Pumpkins, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Llama at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Moon Seascape at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Abstract Colorful Horse at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Connie Hawkins and the BlueWreckers, 6 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m., meal served at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Farmhouse caters. Social distancing and masks required.
Tickets: $30-$35 via eventbrite.com.
The Wareham Opera House, 410 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Volleyball vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Costs and projects vary. For more information and tickets, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Film: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 8 p.m.
Screening of the first film of the franchise with subtitles.
Limited to 40 people, first-come first-serve. Social distancing and masks required.
The House of Woo Musical Revue, 7:30 p.m.
A night of the vocal stylings and comedy hosted by local cabaret artist Ty Woo.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and same times Nov. 20 and 21.
Tickets: $25 for general admission, $20 for students.
Website: columbiantheatre.com/shows
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
SATURDAY
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Dillards Parking Lot.
Mid-Century Holiday Sale, 9 a.m.
See Mid Mod Love’s mid-century furniture finds.
Limited to 15 people shopping at a time.
Bockers II Catering, 221 N. Fourth St.
“Breathtaking” book signing, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Topeka author Courtney Turcotte Bond will sign copies of her new novel “Breathtaking.”
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Wrap It Up art exhibit and sale, noon.
See and purchase art from over 90 artists, most local.
Through December 24.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Hannah Caswell, student flute recital, 2 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Family Fossil Hike, 2 p.m.
Guided by David Pompeani, postdoctoral associate and instructor in the department of geology at K-State. Learn about Flint Hills paleontology.
Pre-registration required by Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. Register online, in person or by calling 587-2726.
Face masks required and social distancing encouraged.
Cost: No cost to $5.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Holiday Fun, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Hoja and Glo.Bowl supply the hand-poured concrete planters and artificial greenery, berry picks, pinecones and ornaments and real Colorado Blue Spruce to create a holiday centerpiece. The spruce can be planted after the holidays.
Tickets: $40, hoja-plantandgift.square.site. Limited capacity.
B & L Vacuum Center, 610 S. Juliette.
Eagles Music Series featuring Brothers Bly, 7 p.m.
Open to the public, no cover.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 312 S. Fourth Street.
After Dinner Theatre: Jack, 8 p.m.
A staged reading of the show focused on the AIDS epidemic directed by Trevor Comstock.
Tickets: $5.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Ryan Nelson, student clarinet recital, 2 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.