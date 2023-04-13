Over the weekend, head to Wamego to check out the tulips and festivities of the annual Tulip Festival.
Over 160 vendors and food trucks will be in downtown Wamego, lining the streets around the park, which will be full of tulips. Bands like The Grateful Dudes, the First Infantry Rock Band, Sally and the Hurts and more will perform. There will also be face painting, a petting zoo, pancake feed, quilt show and more.
The festival starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, and runs through 5 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
For more information, see visitwamego.com or the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for a schedule of music performances.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
60 Ideas in 60 Minutes, 3-5 p.m.
Hear ideas from local business leaders. Speakers include Patrick Schuster, Summer Ott Dierks, Stacy Kohlmeier, Mark Knackendoffel, Shawn Drew and Gene Taylor.
Tickets: $40, tickets.themercury.com/events/60-in-60-4-13-2023
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Promenade on Poyntz, 6 p.m.
Check in at the intersection of Poyntz Avenue and Third Street. Beer, wine and food at many local businesses downtown.
Tickets: $45.
Downtown Manhattan.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cliffside Getaway at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Mouse and Cookie at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Forest Falls at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Cowgirl at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Friday Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. and Brews and Boards Crafternoon at Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Senior Voice Recital: Catherine Stagner, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Well Tempered Madness featuring Steve Fansler, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com; $15 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Riley County Offices, 115 N. Fourth St.
Lunch with the Lintons, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Five food trucks, photo booth, DJ and Willie the Wildcat will be at K-State President Richard Linton’s residence.
President’s Residence.
Student Diversity Summit, 3-5 p.m.
A conversation about diversity, inclusion and belonging with students from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Staley Town Hall, Leadership Studies.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
HandsOn Kansas State and the Harvesters Community Food Network of Topeka will distribute food while for free while supplies last. Vehicles can line up from the C1 entrance along the east side of Kimball Avenue beginning at 3:30 pm.
C-1 Parking Lot, K-State Rec Center.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Baseball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Evening with the Stars, 6 p.m.
A special needs prom event. Open to people in high school and older. Dinner and dancing.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Singers, musicians, poets or comedians are welcome to share their talent.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Honors Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Hale Library Concert Series: John Robinson and Patricia Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Presenting: 51 Years of Luting and Never Been Arrested.
Tickets: ksufoundation.org/rsvp/concertseries.
Hemisphere Room, Hale Library.
SATURDAY
Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Register: $115, ultrasignup.com
3770 Green Valley Road.
Wamego Tulip Festival, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
See the tulips in bloom in downtown Wamego, and explore the food and craft vendors.
Also Sunday.
Wamego.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Superhero Fun Run and Walk for Autism Acceptance, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
A 1-mile fun run and walk with children’s activities.
Register: register.chronotrack.com/r/73146.
Bishop Stadium, CiCo Park.
A Little Taste of Sweden, 8-11 a.m.
Swedish pancakes with lingonberries, herring and more. Free will donation.
Walsburg Lutheran Church, 12351 Union Road, Leonardville.
Ogden Spring Art and Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Local arts and crafts vendors, as well as Sloppy Joes. Proceeds go toward the Ogden Fall Festival.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Bug-A-Palooza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Learn about bug bite prevention, insects of Kansas and more.
Douglass Park, 10th and Yuma streets.
Warm-Season Vegetable Growing, 10 a.m.
Learn about veggies like corn, peppers and more.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Book Signing: Tim Grunhard, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The former Chiefs player and Chiefs Hall of Famer will be on site to autograph books, which will be available for $25.
Manhattan Town Center.
Beginner Salsa Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or dance partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Senior Piano Recital: Andrew Wilson, 5 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer vs Washburn, 11 a.m.
Also vs Newman at 12:15 p.m. and vs Cowley CC at 1:30 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Puppy Paw-ty, noon-7 p.m.
Vendors will be on site, as well as a photographer, and weenie dog races will take place at 2 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Tea Party, 2-5 p.m.
A Bridgerton-inspired event with a bouquet bar, loose-leaf tea and more.
Free for students with a valid K-State Student ID.
K-State Gardens.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.