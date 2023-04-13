Over the weekend, head to Wamego to check out the tulips and festivities of the annual Tulip Festival.

Over 160 vendors and food trucks will be in downtown Wamego, lining the streets around the park, which will be full of tulips. Bands like The Grateful Dudes, the First Infantry Rock Band, Sally and the Hurts and more will perform. There will also be face painting, a petting zoo, pancake feed, quilt show and more.

