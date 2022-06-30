Entering into a long weekend to celebrate freedom, it’s important to remember the rules.
Fireworks are allowed from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday through Monday around the area including Manhattan. However, no fireworks are allowed outside of the city limits in Riley County in land zoned for agriculture.
If you don’t want to light your own, head over to Randolph all day Saturday for a celebration.
In Randolph, the party begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast in the park, before the car show, cornhole tournament, turtle races and more. After the parade in the late afternoon, the fireworks display will start at dark.
In Wamego, drive over and enjoy the city carnival from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through Monday. The annual Boomtown fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. July 4, followed by a post-show concert at the Rec Complex at 10:35 p.m.
Don’t forget to prepare your pets for the loud noises, as fourth of July weekend is when most pets go missing, according to the American Kennel Club.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
City Carnival, 6-10 p.m.
Through Monday.
Wamego City Park.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 6 p.m.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria, 301 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Landshark Music Series: Andy Bell, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: $3.
Kite’s Bar and Grill, 615 N. 12th St.
Live music: M31 Unplugged, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Yawpers, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
2022 Randolph Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m.
Also all day Saturday. Fireworks display after dark Saturday.
For full schedule: facebook.com/randolphks.
Randolph City Park, Randolph.
Paint and Sip: Lightning Strike, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Kansas Bison at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Cattail Birds at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Arts in the Park: FlamenKcmo, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Live music: Davis Keats, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Matt Caldwell, 8 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
SATURDAY
The Patriot Run, 7 a.m.
Red, white and blue celebration.
Choose between three race times.
Registration: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=95285.
St. Marys Golf Course, 604 Golf Course Lane, St. Marys.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Pick your project and wood stain, then create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
City of Ogden Firework Display, dusk.
Hot dogs and cold water for sale from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
South Park Soccer Fields, Ogden.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12 St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.