The most important ongoing event began Wednesday and continues into November: elections.
Voter registration in Kansas ended Tuesday and now is the time to cast ballots, making choices about who will be representing the community and country for the next few years.
Check your voter registration online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview, including your polling location, and make a plan to vote either in person or mail in a ballot. If voting in person, remember your driver’s license and a face mask. In-person advance voting is held at the Riley County Office Building and at the K-State Student Union.
Ballot mail drop boxes are located at the Westloop Shopping Center in front of Marshall’s, 2000 Tuttle Creek Boulevard and at 110 Courthouse Plaza, as well as one at the counter inside the county clerk’s office. Leonardville, Ogden and Riley will have drop-off boxes at the respective city offices. Sharp’s Short Shop in Randolph will have a drop box as well.
Voting ends Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., but anyone in line before 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
Last Sunday, Oct. 11, The Mercury published the 2020 Voters Guide, talking to candidates of local races on important topics, and discussing the proposed 0.5% sales tax increase.
Here’s a look at some area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Lecture: Renee Stout, 5:30 p.m.
Artist Renee Stout will discuss her works in the museum’s permanent collection as part of the Beach Museum of Art’s Let’s Talk Art series.
Via Zoom.
Website: beach.k-state.edu
Lecture: Hernandez Stroud, 6:30 p.m.
As part of the Power to the People Webinar, the Power of the Criminal Justice System presented by the Counsel for the Justice Program of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law.
Via Zoom.
Website: events.k-state.edu
Wine & Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Casey from Orange Sky Yoga will lead a skill-level inclusive yoga session.
Cost: $5. Bring a mat if desired.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
“Macbeth,” 7:30 p.m.
Famous Scottish play of a general who receives a prophecy from witches and sets out on a path of murder. Directed by assistant professor of theatre David Mackay.
More information available at k-state.edu/mtd/theatre
K-State Theatre’s Kansas Theatre Works Podcast.
Opera Workshop, 7:30 p.m.
Performances limited to 50, including performers. Arrive early.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
FRIDAY
Teacher Appreciation Night, 1-9 p.m.
Staff ID required to partake in special pricing.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
International Coffee Hour: Turkey, 4 p.m.
Learn about the country of the week by student presenters as they share their thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics and promotes awareness and discussion.
Via Zoom.
Website: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
K-State Soccer vs. Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Listen: ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Park
Free COVID-19 Testing, 5-7 p.m.
Drive up and get tested via PCR nasal swab. No appointment or doctor’s referral necessary. Results typically take two or three days. Enter the park from Fremont Street near Wefald Pavilion. Wear a mask and remain in the vehicle for testing.
City Park.
Paint & Sip: Moon Cat, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Ghostly Passage 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Red at Night 4 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and additional information, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Film: Under the Same Moon (La Misma Luna), 7 p.m.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the showing will have Spanish audio and English subtitles. Limited capacity to 40 people, first-come, first-served. Social distancing and mask policies observed. No cost.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
K-State Volleyball vs Texas, 8 p.m.
Also, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Listen: ESPN2, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SATURDAY
Flint Hills Woodturners Demonstration Day, 11 a.m.
See Dennis Bigg’s natural edge bowl at 11 a.m. and Tom Shields’ maple bowl at 1 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Art in Motion Expo, 1 p.m.
A virtual tour of the Waylande Gregory exhibition by Curator Liz Seaton; talk by K-State Assistant Professor of Art Nick Geankoplis; and a conversation with Charles Lindsay and Kevin Kelly. Schedule and link available online.
No cost. Via Zoom.
Website: beach.k-state.edu
GO NOW!: A tribute to The Moody Blues, 2 p.m.
Gordon Marshall, drummer for The Moody Blues, plays in the band GO NOW!, a tribute to the music of The Moody Blues as part of the McCain Connected Virtual Series.
Tickets: $15 per household. Once purchased, patrons will be emailed a link for the live stream. The link will not be available through McCain Auditorium.
DIY workbench, 6 p.m.
Also, Make and Take Family Friendly Workshop 2 p.m. Sunday.
For tickets and additional information, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Volleyball vs Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN
Bramlage Coliseum.
Little Apple Glow Paddle, 7 p.m.
Family-friendly, costumes and boat lights encouraged; lifejackets and masks required. Bring your own kayak or canoe. After-paddle snacks will be provided.
Register: mhkprd.com
Tuttle Creek River Pond.
SUNDAY
K-State Homecoming begins
Homecoming 5K Run/Walk, all day.
Participate in the virtual event by walking, jogging or running anytime through Thursday, Oct. 22 and share results online. Proceeds go to No Stone Unturned Foundation.
Costs: $30 for adults, $16 for youth.
Registration: k-state.com
Autumn Car Cruise, 1 p.m.
All cars welcome for a leisurely Sunday drive.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Candidates Forum, 2-5 p.m.
Hear from all candidates for the Riley County Commission Districts 1 and 2, Kansas House of Representatives Districts 51, 64, 66, and 67, and the Kansas Senate District 22. Each candidate will be asked the same questions and given time for opening and closing statements. This is not a debate.
Visit the League of Women Voters MRC Facebook, or listen on KMAN 1350 am radio station.