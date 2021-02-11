Just as a last-minute reminder: Valentine’s Day is this Sunday.
While gifts are not the most important part of any holiday, remember to consider locally owned and operated businesses. Your neighbors who own stores and services providers across the county will always appreciate your business.
Plenty of businesses will be open this weekend, so you can celebrate safely, or you can just order some food and eat at home on the couch.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Art, Storytelling and Valentine Cookies, 5:30 p.m.
Learn about Kcymaerxthaere, a global installation art project of an alternate universe, created by artist and geographer Eames Demetrios. Professional chef Steve Couch will craft sugar cookies and homemade crackers for a special Valentine’s Day treat.
Register: beach.k-state.edu
SINGO, 7 p.m.
A chance to win some prizes and enjoy love songs from past to present. Talent not required. Teams of no more than four, seating is extremely limited.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Drake, 1 p.m.
Also vs Denver Saturday at 10 a.m.
Manhattan.
Harvesters Mobile Food Drop, 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers gather around 3 p.m., distribution starts around 4:30 p.m.
Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church, 835 Church Ave.
Jim Brickman “Share the Love, LIVE!,” 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Best-selling solo pianist Jim Brickman will perform for a virtual audience with a portion of the ticket sales benefiting McCain Auditorium.
Also 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14.
Tickets: $50. Mccain.k-state.edu.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Galentine’s and Mimosas Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Be My Valentine Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and Valentine’s Date Day Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, choices and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverages.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint and Sip: Heart Tree, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Kid’s Owl at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Love Birds at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Love Showers at 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SATURDAY
Free Grocery Box, 10 a.m.
Boxes full of fresh food, including meat, dairy, produce and more, completely free to those attending. No registration required. Drive up, pop the trunk for contactless pickup. Walk-ups welcome.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road.
Also 10 a.m. at the KSU Parking Lot near Memorial Stadium, D1 lot, south side.
Kids Studio: Craft, 10 a.m.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Love Bug. Explore the beetles found in nature and the Volkswagen Beetle. Geared toward children 5-10 years old.
Cost: $10 per child, limited to the first 20 participants. One parent must be present.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Women’s Empowerment Self-Protection Seminar, 2 p.m.
Learn to keep yourself safe, including the fundamentals of Krav Maga. Girls and women age 15 or older. Parents must be present for minors.
Evolution Training Center, 601 S. Fifth St.
M31 Acoustic live Valentine’s Show, 7-9 p.m.
Four Points by Sheraton, 530 Richards Drive.
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, 7:30 p.m.
Hear the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist livestreamed. Ticket buyers are granted 48-hour access to the stream in case they can’t join the livestream.
Cost: $15-$35. Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
SUNDAY
Valentine’s Day.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.