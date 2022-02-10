There are two important dates coming up.
First, the “big game” is on Sunday. Bars and restaurants around the area will be showing Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The game starts at 5:30 p.m., with plenty of commercials and a halftime show to entertain everyone.
Over the weekend, though, there will be plenty of events to celebrate Monday’s “big game,” Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget to tell the people you love that you love them.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
Home Landscape Design, 6:30 p.m.
Develop a plan for your outdoor living space.
Register: tryufm.org.
Riley County Office Building.
Mini Tray and Charcuterie Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Date Night Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Valentine’s Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Trivia: Bill Murray, 7 p.m.
No cost to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Adventure Camp: Puzzlemania, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Explore detective skills.
Children ages kindergarten through sixth grade
Registration: $24-$28, flinthillsdiscovery.org.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Track and Field at Iowa State Classic, all day.
Also Saturday.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs. Memphis, 1 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Track and Field at Tyson Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Also Saturday.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Coffee Hour, 4 p.m.
Grab coffee and learn about Pakistan.
More information: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Paint and Sip: Red Love Birds, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Puppy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Love Cardinals at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Heart Tree at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Film: “Love Jones” (rated: R), 7-9 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID. Showings will have subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
JCLT presents: “Clue,” 7:30 p.m.
The 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the Hasbro board game brought to life on the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Gavel Games and 4-H Showcase, 9 a.m.-noon.
4-H showcase for demonstrating skills.
Riley County High School.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs FAU, 9:30 a.m.
Manhattan.
Manhattan Town Center Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A showcase of regional non-profits and educational organizations.
No cost to attend.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Valentine Art Bar, 10 a.m.
Valentine’s Day-themed craft projects.
Wonder Workshop Children’s Museum, 506 S. Fourth St.
Keats Lions Club Drive Thru Luncheon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free will donation. Soup, cinnamon rolls and bottled water.
Keats Community Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Dinner and dancing. Proceeds will benefit the St. Thomas More playground project.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Comedy After Dark, 6 p.m.
See comedians Meghan Welch, Ryan Trickey, Jeff Nelson and Jeremy Ricci.
Tickets: $15, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
MTD Scholarship Extravaganza, 6 p.m.
Annual auction and dinner to support student scholarships.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Boos and Brews, 7 p.m.
Investigate the paranormal around the Columbian Theatre, The Oz Museum, Toto’s Tacoz and The Oz Winery.
Register: columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
After Hours: The Big Game Watch Party, 5-10 p.m.
Join in to watch the game and halftime show with snacks. No cost for K-State students with ID.
K-State Student Union.