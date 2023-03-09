Grab the kids and take them to see a unicorn this weekend. (It may or may not be a horse with a fake horn.)
A&H Farm will have Emma the unicorn on display for the kids this Saturday around lunchtime. Buy a ticket on the farm’s website and see the magic up close.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
Improv Comedy Night, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $5, pay at the door.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Moonlit Bayou at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Cactus at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Evergreen Moon at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Spring Mountain at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: projects and costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Faculty Artist Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Concert Band and University Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: We Are Branches with Blackbird Fields, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs TCU, 8:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at NCAA Championships, all day.
Also Saturday.
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
K-State Women’s Tennis at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Lego Club, 4:30 p.m.
Also Family Fun Storytime, 11 a.m.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Youngstown State, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
DIY Mini Sign Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 7 p.m.
The BASSment, 307 B S. Seth Child Road.
BirdHouse Music: John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14-$28, manhattanarts.org/486/John-McCutcheon.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Schwag: Grateful Dead Experience, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
Tallgrass Tour: Dinosaur Adventure, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
A trip to the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays.
Pre-registration required online, 785-587-2726 or in person.
Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Manhattan Gun and Knife Show, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Also 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Magical Unicorn Day, 10 a.m.
Emma the unicorn will be onsite from noon to 2 p.m.
Tickets: ahfarm.ticketspice.com/unicorn-magic.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Bronze I and II Argentine Tango Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary, no partner required.
Cost: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Lindy Hop at 2 p.m. Costs the same, but no dance experience required.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Spring Floral Class, 2 p.m.
Create a spring-inspired arrangement.
Tickets: $50, eventbrite.com.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Joseph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 7 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
Curtis: The Mentalist, 7:30 p.m.
Curtis Waltermire will perform comedy and mystery entertainment.
Tickets: $36, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Spring Break begins.
Honey Sampler Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Ames, Iowa.
Live music: Jessica Paige, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.