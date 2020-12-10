‘Tis the season... to break out that ugly sweater.

This weekend provides three opportunities to win prizes from local restaurants — Tallgrass Tap House, Manhattan Brewing Company and The HiLo — just for wearing an unattractive garment. More information follows, but be warned: if you wear your favorite sweater to pick up food this weekend, you may just be entering a contest you might not want to win.

Here’s a look at some other area events this weekend:

THURSDAY

Free Covid-19 Testing, 5-7 p.m.

No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.

Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.

Also December 17, 21, 28 and January 7.

CiCo Park.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs South Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Holiday Cake Decorating, 7-8 p.m.

Learn the basics of buttercream, how to make edible DIY decorations and more about piping. Informal structure.

The library will supply tips, icing bags and icing. Registrants supply a practice surface (cake or wax paper), spatula, scissors and food coloring.

Zoom event. To register: mhklibrary.org.

Holiday Bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Seating limited, first-come first-serve. Prizes for winners. No cost to enter.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Winter Pains, or Ho Ho No, 7:30 p.m.

Written by alumni and directed by Jerry Jay Cranford, an irreverent look at the holiday season in songs and monologues. Includes explicit language.

For more information and the show: k-state.edu/mtd/theatre

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 8-10 p.m.

Contestants will be judged on creativity, authenticity and holiday cheer. Winner will receive an AJ’s Pizzeria/ Hi Lo gift card.

The Hi Lo, 1119 Moro St.

FRIDAY

Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses, 6 p.m.

Also Kids Kanvas: Frosty at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Rudy at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Tis the Season at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Costs vary. For information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Cloverton Christmas Caroling Drive-In, 6 p.m.

Hear Christmas favorites in a limited ticket event with proceeds benefiting Flint Hills Christian Schools.

Ticket prices are per vehicle. Find on the “a Cloverton Christmas Caroling Drive-In Event” on Facebook page or by searching Eventbrite.

Attendees must stay in their parking stall once parked for the evening.

Rock Hills Church parking lot, 2610 Farm Bureau Road.

December Artists’ Reception, 6:15 p.m.

SNW Gallery will feature Kristin Goering and Teresa Grove as they give small tours of the works on display in the gallery and a presentation.

Visit SNW Gallery on Facebook for the Facebook Livestream of the event and join the Q&A.

FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.

Also Saturday DIY at 10 a.m. and DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker, 7 p.m.

Just like the original, but with digital graffiti and visuals transform the show into a contemporary New York City. Recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with on-demand video available after the show.

For more information and tickets: mccain.k-state.edu

K-State Men’s Basketball vs Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Elf, 7:30 p.m.

The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.

Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.

Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Same times December 18, 19 and 20.

Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

SATURDAY

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leavenworth and Third streets.

Holiday Card Writing Workshop, 9 a.m.

Former K-State professor Steven Moser will lead a workshop to write thoughts and feelings over coffee and cookies.

Be Able, 205 South Fourth St.

Holiday Music Festival: Manhattan Area Musicians, 10 a.m.

Manhattan Town Center, East Court.

Pie and Fair Trade, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

TheraPie will sell pies with 10% of sales during the event going toward Red Cross Nicaragua to support hurricane relief efforts.

Rooted Fair Trade, 327 Poyntz Ave.

K-State Women’s Basketball vs Omaha, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.

Bramlage Coliseum.

Ugly Sweater Party, 6-9:30 p.m.

Break out the ugly sweater for a chance to win some prizes.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

SUNDAY

Tallgrass Tap House Ugly Sweater Contest, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Visit the restaurant, share a photo in your ugliest sweater, tag the location and use the hashtag #THuglySweater for a chance to win a shirt, hat and two glasses. Winners will be announced on social media December 14.

Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.

Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.

Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.

Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.