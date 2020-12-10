‘Tis the season... to break out that ugly sweater.
This weekend provides three opportunities to win prizes from local restaurants — Tallgrass Tap House, Manhattan Brewing Company and The HiLo — just for wearing an unattractive garment. More information follows, but be warned: if you wear your favorite sweater to pick up food this weekend, you may just be entering a contest you might not want to win.
Here’s a look at some other area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
Free Covid-19 Testing, 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
Also December 17, 21, 28 and January 7.
CiCo Park.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs South Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Holiday Cake Decorating, 7-8 p.m.
Learn the basics of buttercream, how to make edible DIY decorations and more about piping. Informal structure.
The library will supply tips, icing bags and icing. Registrants supply a practice surface (cake or wax paper), spatula, scissors and food coloring.
Zoom event. To register: mhklibrary.org.
Holiday Bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Seating limited, first-come first-serve. Prizes for winners. No cost to enter.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Winter Pains, or Ho Ho No, 7:30 p.m.
Written by alumni and directed by Jerry Jay Cranford, an irreverent look at the holiday season in songs and monologues. Includes explicit language.
For more information and the show: k-state.edu/mtd/theatre
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 8-10 p.m.
Contestants will be judged on creativity, authenticity and holiday cheer. Winner will receive an AJ’s Pizzeria/ Hi Lo gift card.
The Hi Lo, 1119 Moro St.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Frosty at 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Rudy at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Tis the Season at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Cloverton Christmas Caroling Drive-In, 6 p.m.
Hear Christmas favorites in a limited ticket event with proceeds benefiting Flint Hills Christian Schools.
Ticket prices are per vehicle. Find on the “a Cloverton Christmas Caroling Drive-In Event” on Facebook page or by searching Eventbrite.
Attendees must stay in their parking stall once parked for the evening.
Rock Hills Church parking lot, 2610 Farm Bureau Road.
December Artists’ Reception, 6:15 p.m.
SNW Gallery will feature Kristin Goering and Teresa Grove as they give small tours of the works on display in the gallery and a presentation.
Visit SNW Gallery on Facebook for the Facebook Livestream of the event and join the Q&A.
FriYay Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY at 10 a.m. and DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
The Hip-Hop Nutcracker, 7 p.m.
Just like the original, but with digital graffiti and visuals transform the show into a contemporary New York City. Recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with on-demand video available after the show.
For more information and tickets: mccain.k-state.edu
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Elf, 7:30 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Same times December 18, 19 and 20.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Holiday Card Writing Workshop, 9 a.m.
Former K-State professor Steven Moser will lead a workshop to write thoughts and feelings over coffee and cookies.
Be Able, 205 South Fourth St.
Holiday Music Festival: Manhattan Area Musicians, 10 a.m.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Pie and Fair Trade, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
TheraPie will sell pies with 10% of sales during the event going toward Red Cross Nicaragua to support hurricane relief efforts.
Rooted Fair Trade, 327 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Omaha, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Ugly Sweater Party, 6-9:30 p.m.
Break out the ugly sweater for a chance to win some prizes.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Tallgrass Tap House Ugly Sweater Contest, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Visit the restaurant, share a photo in your ugliest sweater, tag the location and use the hashtag #THuglySweater for a chance to win a shirt, hat and two glasses. Winners will be announced on social media December 14.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.