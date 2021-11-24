After enjoying some turkey and shopping, take any family members still in town to the Festival of Lights Tree Lighting.
The annual event that kicks off the monthlong light show at Blue Earth Plaza will bring Santa to town Friday night, as well as a Christmas villain, the Grinch.
There’s no cost to join in on the fun and there will be carriage rides, hot chocolate and more.
Here’s a look at some local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Day
Turkey Trot, 9 a.m.
Register: $20-$30, manhattanrunningco.com.
Aggieville.
FRIDAY
Black Friday, all day.
K-State Football at Texas, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com
Austin, Texas.
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Jhavelle, noon.
Saxophone artist.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Gnome, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Winter Believe at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $28-$35, uncorkedinspriation.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Black Friday Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday Funday Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Women’s Volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Festival of Lights: Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m.
No cost.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday, all day.
Various small businesses around the area will participate.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Northwestern State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Santa’s Luminary Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Luminary trail, pictures with Santa, activities and more.
Friends of the Zoo have time between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for early entry.
Also Sunday.
Tickets: $5-$10, Sunset Zoo gift shop, at the event, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SUNDAY
Recital: Michael Walker and Gabby Yager, 11 a.m.
Flute and euphonium recital.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Check out what powers select vehicles.
Regular museum admission.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Christmas Movies, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
A Christmas Story at 2 p.m. and White Christmas at 6:30 p.m. on the big screen. No cost concessions.
No cost, but donations of non-perishable food items for the Geary County Food Pantry encouraged.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Recital: Peri Carney Sr., 2:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.