After a bloom but no festival last year, return to the “before times” and drive to Wamego for the annual Tulip Festival.
See the blooms, The Church Ladies performance on the bandstand in the park at 1:30 p.m., and visit the small businesses and vendors in the area.
Drive over to Wamego, and head toward City Park. You’ll have a hard time missing it.
Here’s a look at some other local events in the area this weekend:
THURSDAY
Tale of Hale: Storytelling and Ribbon Cutting, 6:30 p.m.
A virtual ribbon cutting and story narrated by K-Staters. Guests include Lori Goetsch, Dean of Libraries, and President Richard Myers.
RSVP: ksufoundation.org/rsvp/libraries/ or 775-2040.
An Evening with Josefina Lopez, 7 p.m.
Playwright of “Real Women Have Curves” and founder of CASA 0101 Theater will speak and perform a reading.
More info, Shannon Blake Skelton, sbskelton@ksu.edu.
Via Zoom, ksu.zoom.us/j/3421934377.
Graduate lecture, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Alexander recital.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: The Cover-Ups, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Triston Marez, 8:30 p.m.
Also Austin Meade with Derek Calvin and The All Nighters and Bryce Bangs at 7:45 p.m. Friday, and Kody West with Carson Jeffery at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: $7-12 for GA, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Stream, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Puppy at 10 a.m. April 17, and Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m., and Paint and Sip: Sunset Forest at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
FriYay! Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.
Pick a stain and project design, then create a piece of home decor.
Costs vary, boardandbrush.com. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Back to the 80s, 7:30 p.m.
Bring some 80s trivia knowledge as modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time and finds herself navigating the past.
Tickets: $80 for a four-person table, $120 for a six-person table, columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
Also Saturday and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., and April 23-25 at the same times.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Fifty milers will run two loops on the course, and marathoners will run a 1.2 mile loop before completing the 25 mile loop.
Start time for the 50 is 7 a.m. Cut-off time is 14 hours. Start time for the marathon is 7:30 a.m. Cut-off time is 13 and a half hours.
Packet pickup is Friday at 4 p.m. at Manhattan Running Company, 1129 Garden Way. Race day pick-up at the Start/Finish beginning at 6 a.m.
Every finisher will receive a finishers belt buckle.
Start/Finish, 3770 Green Valley Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.
Opening day for summer hours. Market will open at 8 through September.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Aggieville Showdown, 9 a.m.
Exhibitors ages 8-25 will begin at the Riley County Fairgrounds with a chance to show off their cattle in the streets of the Aggieville Business District. Activities include live music, entertainment, a fashion show and interviews with the champions.
Flint Hills Home Show, 9 a.m.
Annual home show event with dozens of vendors for indoor and outdoor home needs.
Also Sunday.
Tickets: $3 at the door.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Walk and Talk: Fun with Fungus, 10 a.m.
Lyndzee Rhine, outdoor skills and recruitment coordinator for Kansas State Parks and author of “A Pocket Guide to Kansas Mushrooms,” will discuss the world of fungus. Family-friendly, designed for beginners. Wear long pants, tall socks and closed-toed shoes. Bring sun protection, insect repellent and a water bottle, if needed. Pre-registration required by 5 p.m. Friday.
Register: In person at the Flint HIlls Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street, or 587-2726.
US-24 Boat Ramp parking lot, Linear Trail at Kansas River.
Spring Friendship Picnic, noon-4 p.m.
Join Helping International Students as they celebrate some of the international students in the Manhattan community. Lawn games, a live talent show and more included. Lunch served until 1:30 p.m., followed by games.
Keats Park, 3221 Reservation Drive.
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society, 2 p.m.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
MicroMania Wrestling, 7 p.m.
Featuring athletes five feet tall and smaller wrestling with a touch of comedy.
Cost: $20-$300, eventbrite.com. Tickets are $5 more at the door.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Kite Flying Party, noon.
Bring lunch or snacks, blankets or chairs and watch kites flying. Bottled water provided.
First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
Youth Outdoor Adventure Challenge, 2 p.m.
Kids ages 5-14 try a one-mile course, including running, climbing, jumping and sliding. Each participant will receive a medal and shirt, and professional pictures of kids competing. Divided into age groups by gender.
Cost: $25 per participant. Register through Manhattan Running Company, register.chronotrack.com/r/60340
Wildwood Outdoor Adventure Park, 375 Johnson Road.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn to grab a map, then hit the trails. Bring sun protection, bug spray, and water if needed. Wear comfortable walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music at the Barn, 4-5 p.m.
The Midwest Music Collective will entertain at the Blue Sage Barn. Performers include Laura Eakman on viola, Amanda Arrington on piano, and Jakob Hansen on violin.
No cost, open to the public. Masks requested. Blue Sage Bar will also be open, cards only.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.