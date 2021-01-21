A few opportunities to dress up this weekend present themselves for those missing Halloween.
Manhattan Brewing Company will be hosting an 80s Trivia Night and Auntie Mae’s Parlor encourages those attending Tiki Night on Saturday to dress up for the affair.
Here’s a look at some other local and area events this weekend:
THURSDAY
80s Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four people will compete in this throwback trivia night. Bonus points for dressing the part. Arrive early for seating.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Aurora Winter, 6 p.m.
Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger, 10 a.m. Saturday, Paint and Sip: Winter Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Distant Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Bring your own beverage. Costs vary. For information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bring your own beverage. Costs and projects vary. For information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Karaoke Night, 7 p.m.
No cost.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
SATURDAY
Kansas Concealed Carry Class, 9 a.m.
Designed for the State of Kansas concealed carry instructional requirements, the course will cover a basic introduction to handguns, proper firearm care and maintenance. The course will be eight hours. Bring lunch, not-taking materials, a pistol or revolver and at least 50 rounds of ammunition. The range is outdoors, so dress appropriately for the weather.
Cost: $100. Call 410-5337 for registration.
Living water Ranch, 4122 Living Water Road, Olsburg.
Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth Streets.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN 2/U, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Lawrence.
Flint Hills Christian School Movie Night, 5 p.m.
Watch “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” with games at intermission. Cash-only concessions will be available. No cost, but donations benefit the Parent Teacher Organization, PATT. The class with the most students will receive a free pizza party. Masks required.
3905 Green Valley Road.
Tiki Night at AMP, 7 p.m.
Classic tiki drinks and some classics. Tiki attire not required but requested. No cost to AMP imbibers Club Members, $5 cover to the public.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Ladies Day Out, 2-4 p.m.
Create a Valentine’s Day or more general décor craft with step-by-step directions. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Tickets: madedecor.com/events. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.